Pool puts your pooling skills to the ultimate test! Time to have some quick pool now! Start with a cue ball and a red billiard ball, and your goal is to sink the red ball into the hole in every tricky scenario. Calculate the angle, plan the route, aim carefully, and make the perfect shot! What will your best score be?

ウェブサイト：poki.com

