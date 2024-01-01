My Perfect Hotel is an idle game where you get to run your dream hotel! Check in guests, clean rooms, collect payments and tips, and ensure the bathrooms are always stocked with toilet paper. Upgrade your hotel rooms, expand your business, and hire employees to assist with various tasks. Develop your skills as a manager, investor, and designer! Are you ready to build your own accommodation empire?

ウェブサイト：poki.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはMy Perfect Hotelによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。