Full Metal Football is a single or two-player game that takes football to a whole new level! Whether you're playing solo or with a friend, your goal is to score by shooting the football into the goal using your weapon! Run, shoot, and strategize like never before as you compete in intense matches. With a variety of weapons and characters waiting to be unlocked, the excitement never ends. Challenge your friends to see who will reign as the VIP or jump into a quick game right away. Can you dominate every match and claim victory?"

ウェブサイト：poki.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはFull Metal Footballによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。