Become the King of the Goal in Free Kick Screamers! In this penalty shooting game, it's up to you to score a goal in every level. That's easier said than done though; some levels have many obstacles like other players, goalkeepers, moving targets and more that will block your path to the goal. You'll have to use perfect aim and all your soccer skills to get through the levels. Didn't score? No worries - you have 6 tries per level and can always ask for help. Can you make it through all the levels of Free Kick Screamers?

ウェブサイト：poki.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはFree Kick Screamersによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。