Dungeons & Blades

Dungeons and Blades is a thrilling first-person game where you play as a brave warrior on a mission to recover the king's stolen treasure! Fight through waves of bug monsters blocking your path, using your strength and skills to defeat them. By using different combinations of slashes, thrusts and blocks, you can create devestating attacks that will take down any foe. Find different weapons, shields, and enchantments to help you along the way. Are you ready to reclaim the treasure and save the kingdom in Dungeons and Blades?

ウェブサイト：poki.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはDungeons & Bladesによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。