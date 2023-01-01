WebCatalog
WWE SuperCard - Battle Cards

WWE SuperCard - Battle Cards

WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるWWE SuperCard - Battle Cardsのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Webアプリをメニューバー（トレイ）に追加すると、キーボードショットカットですばやくアクセスできます。

アプリをデフォルトのメールクライアントとして設定したり、ウィンドウを並べたり、通知を管理したりなどできます！

デスクを離れる時は、パスワードまたはTouch IDを使ってアプリをロックできます。

広告をブロックし、トラッカーが個人データにアクセスするのを防ぎ、ウェブサイトを高速化します。

WWE SuperCard - Battle Cards is a sports game developed by 2K, Inc. and now.gg allows playing game online in your browser. There are many more interesting online games that you can explore here.

ウェブサイト：now.gg

