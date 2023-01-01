Numpuz: Number Puzzle Games
now.gg
WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード。
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるNumpuz: Number Puzzle Gamesのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Webアプリをメニューバー（トレイ）に追加すると、キーボードショットカットですばやくアクセスできます。
アプリをデフォルトのメールクライアントとして設定したり、ウィンドウを並べたり、通知を管理したりなどできます！
デスクを離れる時は、パスワードまたはTouch IDを使ってアプリをロックできます。
広告をブロックし、トラッカーが個人データにアクセスするのを防ぎ、ウェブサイトを高速化します。
Numpuz: Number Puzzle Games is a puzzle game developed by DoPuz Games and now.gg allows playing game online in your browser. There are many more interesting online games that you can explore here.
ウェブサイト：now.gg
免責事項：WebCatalogはNumpuz: Number Puzzle Gamesによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。
こちらもおすすめ
Number Match - number games
now.gg
Color by Number Coloring Games
now.gg
Merge Hexa - Number Puzzle
now.gg
2248 - Number Link Puzzle Game
now.gg
Number Crush: Match Ten Puzzle
now.gg
Join Blocks 2048 Number Puzzle
now.gg
Match the Number
now.gg
Color by Number - Colorswipes
now.gg
X2 Blocks: 2048 Number Games
now.gg
Block Puzzle - Puzzle Games
now.gg
Diamond Painting by Number
now.gg
Paint Line: color by number
now.gg