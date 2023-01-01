The game : 13
now.gg
WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード。
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるThe game : 13のデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Webアプリをメニューバー（トレイ）に追加すると、キーボードショットカットですばやくアクセスできます。
アプリをデフォルトのメールクライアントとして設定したり、ウィンドウを並べたり、通知を管理したりなどできます！
デスクを離れる時は、パスワードまたはTouch IDを使ってアプリをロックできます。
広告をブロックし、トラッカーが個人データにアクセスするのを防ぎ、ウェブサイトを高速化します。
The game : 13 is a puzzle game developed by Playtouch and now.gg allows playing game online in your browser. There are many more interesting online games that you can explore here.
ウェブサイト：now.gg
免責事項：WebCatalogはThe game : 13によって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。
こちらもおすすめ
Hexa Jigsaw puzzle
now.gg
Liquid Puzzle
now.gg
RESOLVE : a math game
now.gg
Snakes and Ladders : the game
now.gg
Jigsaw Puzzle Cats & Kitten
now.gg
Sea Plumber 2
now.gg
Fantasy Fish World Mahjong
now.gg
Bubble Shooter : Colors Game
now.gg
Pyramid Exit : Escape Game
now.gg
EXIT : unblock red wood block
now.gg
Emoji link : the smile game
now.gg
Logic Clue Game
now.gg