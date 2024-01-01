Growdle

Growdle is a fun puzzle game in which players will have to find mysterious words ranging from 3-7 letters in length using their logical thinking ability. In Growdle, players will start playing from an easy level with basic 3-letter words. After that, the difficulty level will gradually increase in the following stages. Players will challenge themselves more when they have to solve puzzles and find mysterious words with 5 and 7 letters. The greater the length of the word, the higher its difficulty. Besides, the typical elements of a wordle puzzle game remain the same in this Growdle game. It lies in the limit of guesses and the change in color of each letter corresponding to the level of accuracy of the prediction. Players only have a maximum of 7 attempts in each prediction. At the same time, after each prediction, three typical colors of the game appear: green, yellow and gray. A green letter indicates that the letter is in the correct position. A yellow letter indicates that the letter is in a different position in the word. A gray letter indicates that letter does not appear in the word. Think carefully and change again to get the correct prediction in the least number of tries possible.

