WebCatalog

Zinrelo

Zinrelo

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：zinrelo.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるZinreloのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy consultation to unlock multiple dimensions of loyalty, including transactional, social, advocacy, engagement, behavioral, and emotional. Zinrelo has worked with thousands of brands globally over the last 14 years. Our evolving global partner network, technology innovations, and data-driven intelligence ensure that your loyalty program is strategic, unique, and results-driven.

カテゴリー:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

ウェブサイト： zinrelo.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはZinreloによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Boomerangme

Boomerangme

boomerangme.biz

Annex Cloud

Annex Cloud

annexcloud.com

Emarsys

Emarsys

emarsys.com

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.