代替案 - Wrike
Whova
whova.com
対面イベント、ハイブリッド イベント、仮想イベント向けのオールインワン イベント管理ソフトウェア
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
イベントをよりスマートに、より良く運営しましょう。 Zoho Backstage は、イベント主催者がカンファレンス、ミートアップ、製品発表会をより効率的かつ効果的に計画および実行できるようにするイベント管理ソフトウェアです。
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Tripleseat は、レストラン、ホテル、ユニークな会場の売上を増加させ、予約を合理化するオンライン ケータリングおよびイベント管理ソフトウェアです。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
実際の収益を促進する、より良いイベントを構築します。 どこで開催されるかに関係なく、あらゆるイベントは収益を拡大する機会となります。コンバージョンにつながるウェビナー、ウォッチ パーティー、デモ、カンファレンス、対面イベントなどの単一プラットフォームからのパイプラインを優先します。
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...