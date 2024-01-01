VoiceGenie

VoiceGenie

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：voicegenie.ai

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるVoiceGenieのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

VoiceGenie.ai is a voice-based customer service and sales automation tool for revenue acceleration and improved customer experience. Breaking the global language barriers, voice bots powered by VoiceGenie speak 100+ languages and deliver humanized voice interactions every single time. Unlike the traditional IVRs & rule-based voice bots, VoiceGenie focuses on positive outcomes, delivering intelligent goal-driven conversations, converting prospects to leads and leads to loyal customers. Its generative capabilities and emotional intelligence helps it understand customer sentiments and respond with empathy everytime. It also handles precise human commands like adjusting pitch, volume, or repeating sentences whenever the customer asks for it. Via voice cloning, it also lets you choose the voice in which you want your voice assistant to talk to your customers. VoiceGenie deploys across Android, iOS, Web, PSTN, and VoIP seamlessly. It safeguards data and takes customer privacy seriously. With its full-fledged customer service, enhanced lead qualification, smoother onboarding process, and scalability, VoiceGenie is suitable for businesses looking to strengthen their operations, boost their revenue, and build lasting customer relationships.
カテゴリー:
Productivity
チャットボット ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： voicegenie.ai

免責事項：WebCatalogはVoiceGenieによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

こちらもおすすめ

NICE inContact

NICE inContact

incontact.com

Pitchyouridea

Pitchyouridea

pitchyouridea.ai

Textable

Textable

textable.co

Askly

Askly

askly.me

RevenueHero

RevenueHero

revenuehero.io

Nextiva

Nextiva

nextiva.com

Curious Thing

Curious Thing

curiousthing.io

VideoDubber.ai

VideoDubber.ai

videodubber.ai

TRIGGERcmd Web

TRIGGERcmd Web

triggercmd.com

Tovie AI

Tovie AI

tovie.ai

HelloSells

HelloSells

hellosells.com

Speechactors

Speechactors

speechactors.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針