代替案 - UpCity
G2
g2.com
ユーザー評価とソーシャル データに基づいて、最高のビジネス ソフトウェアとサービスを比較します。 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM、マーケティング ソフトウェアのレビュー。
Liftify
liftify.com
Your company's reputation is everything. We provide software designed to help businesses build and promote a 5 star reputation online.
Procurated
home.procurated.com
Procurement is complex, but finding great suppliers shouldn’t be. Join thousands of public procurement professionals rating and reviewing suppliers on Procurated.
Reputedfirms
reputedfirms.com
An online platform to publish customer experiences and reviews of your company.
TechBehemoths
techbehemoths.com
次のプロジェクトに最適な IT 企業を見つけてください。 146 か国、7,532 都市の 56,128 社から選択できます。お住まいの地域の大手テクノロジー企業を雇用しましょう!
GoodFirms
goodfirms.co
IT サービスに関するクライアントのレビューと評価、会社概要、CEO のインタビューを収集した、最も信頼できる B2B レビューとリサーチ プラットフォームです。世界最高の IT 企業を見つけてください。
Sortlist
sortlist.com
独自の要件に基づいて、プロジェクトに最も関連する代理店を見つけてください。
Famewall
famewall.io
簡単にお客様の声を集めて売上を伸ばしましょう 🎉。 コードなしで 2 分以内に顧客から収集して Web サイトに埋め込むことができる体験談で、売上とコンバージョンを増加させましょう。
Clutch.co
clutch.co
適切な会社を見つけるために必要な唯一のリソース。実際の人々による 98,000 件を超える顧客レビューを利用して、あなたのビジネスに最適な会社をお選びください。