Tobii UX Explore offers quick and easy-to-understand insights about your user experience by letting you see through the eyes of your users. With our UX testing platform, you’ll access a first-person perspective of user attention, with accurate gaze visualizations, using just the user’s smartphone. Whether improving your e-commerce experience or conducting prototype testing, discover where your design causes unnecessary workload and confusion and make agile adjustments to your user experience.

カテゴリー:

Software Development
ユーザー調査ソフトウェア

免責事項：WebCatalogはTobii UX Exploreによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

