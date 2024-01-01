Tobii UX Explore
Tobii UX Explore offers quick and easy-to-understand insights about your user experience by letting you see through the eyes of your users. With our UX testing platform, you’ll access a first-person perspective of user attention, with accurate gaze visualizations, using just the user’s smartphone. Whether improving your e-commerce experience or conducting prototype testing, discover where your design causes unnecessary workload and confusion and make agile adjustments to your user experience.
