Tigris

Tigris

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：tigrisdata.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるTigrisのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Globally Distributed S3-Compatible Object Storage. Tigris is a globally distributed S3-compatible object storage service that provides low latency anywhere in the world, enabling developers to store and access any amount of data for a wide range of use cases.

ウェブサイト： tigrisdata.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはTigrisによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

Cloudflare R2

Cloudflare R2

cloudflare.com

Storj

Storj

storj.io

MinIO

MinIO

min.io

Backblaze

Backblaze

backblaze.com

ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB

scylladb.com

Livedrive

Livedrive

www2.livedrive.com

Tinybird

Tinybird

tinybird.co

Vivas.AI

Vivas.AI

vivas.ai

WarpStream

WarpStream

warpstream.com

ThunderDrive

ThunderDrive

thunderdrive.io

pCloud

pCloud

pcloud.com

IDrive

IDrive

idrive.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針