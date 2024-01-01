The Probe

The Probe

The Probe は、インドに拠点を置く独立系デジタル ニュース プラットフォームです。受賞歴のある調査ジャーナリストです。この調査は、調査、解決策、影響、開発というジャーナリズムの 4 つの中核分野に焦点を当てています。詳細な報道を通じて真実を明らかにし、ソリューション指向のアプローチを通じて前向きな変化を生み出すことを目指しています。

見てみる

