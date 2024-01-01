Telavox is a European tech company in the telecom industry that offers a world-leading communication platform with solutions for smart and efficient telephony, PBX, chat and much more. Founded in 2003 and with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, Telavox currently employs more than 360 employees. The Telavox platform has more than 300 000 business seats with 60k customers, operational in 9 counties.

