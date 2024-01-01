Training & Development Companies - 最も人気のあるアプリ
Companies specializing in training and development offer an outsourced solution for employee education. They execute development strategies and conduct training sessions, either onsite or virtually. Their services cover a wide range, including general business, compliance, soft skills, and industry-specific knowledge. Some also provide informal training focusing on areas like team building. Businesses partner with these providers to enhance employee competencies and boost productivity. Typically, human resource departments collaborate closely with training and development services to plan all training endeavors. Additionally, some companies opt for training eLearning software to complement existing programs or as an alternative to outsourcing.
Hone
honehq.com
チームのスキルをレベルアップします。 Hone は、クラス最高のライブ学習体験と行動変容プラットフォームを組み合わせた、スケーラブルなマネージャー トレーニングを提供します。
Project Management Institute
pmi.org
We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the profession of project management through our globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities.
SHRM
shrm.org
SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000...
Cognician
cognician.com
Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interfa...
Wildsparq
wildsparq.com
Wildsparq is a team-based leadership development platform to grow your people personally and professionally. We provide an engaging and consistent system that is affordable at scale, but still customized to your organizational needs.
SuccessCOACHING
successcoaching.co
私たちは、お客様と同じ CSM およびカスタマー サクセス チームが、カスタマー サクセスを推進するベスト プラクティスを理解するだけでなく、カスタマー サクセスの専門家が顧客と協力する際に直面する実際の日常の課題を解決するためにそれらを適用する方法を理解できるよう支援します。 SuccessCOACHING 学習プログラムを使用すると、経験豊富なカスタマー サクセスの専門家によって設計された厳選された学習パス、学んだことを応用する方法を理解するのに役立つ現実の演習、最新の情報に更新され続ける継続的に改善されるカリキュラムにアクセスできます。ベストプラクティスと、専門能力開発への取り組みを...