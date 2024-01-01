カテゴリー

Tax Credit Providers - 最も人気のあるアプリ

Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.

最も人気最近の追加

新しいアプリを提案


Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

Gusto の人材プラットフォームは、貴社のような企業の入社、支払い、保険の提供、勤勉なチームのサポートを支援します。給与、福利厚生など。

Pilot

Pilot

pilot.com

ソフトウェアのスーパーパワーを活用した当社の専門簿記係があなたの帳簿を管理していることを知って、ビジネスに集中してください。

Neo.Tax

Neo.Tax

neo.tax

初期段階のスタートアップ向けの研究開発税額控除。 neo.tax は、これまでに構築された中で最も簡単かつ正確な納税申告ソフトウェアです。 ‍ 初期段階のスタートアップは 10 分で R&D 税額控除を申請でき、受け取ったキャッシュバックの 10% だけを支払うことができます。

TaxCredible

TaxCredible

taxcredible.com

TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...

GOAT.tax

GOAT.tax

goat.tax

GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...

TaxRobot

TaxRobot

taxrobot.com

TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.

Clarus R+D

Clarus R+D

clarusrd.com

The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...

Accountancy Cloud

Accountancy Cloud

theaccountancycloud.com

Accountancy Cloud は、高成長のスタートアップ企業に最適なフルスタックの財務機能を提供します。財務マネージャーと強力なソフトウェアは、新興企業に比類のない会計、研究開発税額控除、財務サービスを提供します。各スタートアップ企業は、意思決定を支援する財務報告書や経営情報を提供する当社のソフトウェアにアクセスできます。過去 5 年間で、顧客の収益は平均 3 倍に成長し、評価額は 5 億ポンドを超え、Facebook、Coinbase、Just Eat への撤退を含む 10 件の撤退をサポートしてきました。

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.