Synthetic Data Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ
Synthetic data software enables users to generate artificial datasets, encompassing various data types like images, text, or structured data, derived from an original dataset or data source. This software empowers users to craft data from scratch, safeguarding privacy-sensitive information while preserving the inherent patterns and relationships of the source data. Techniques employed for generating synthetic data range from computer-generated imagery (CGI) to generative neural networks (GANs) and heuristic approaches. This technology serves as a valuable tool for companies seeking to streamline dataset creation for testing, machine learning model training, data validation, and other purposes. By leveraging synthetic data, users can mitigate compliance concerns and prevent the exposure of personal data, thereby facilitating secure data sharing and utilization. To ensure the security and irreversibility of anonymization, many providers integrate privacy mechanisms such as differential privacy, safeguarding against reidentification risks and preserving individual privacy. This approach enables researchers, organizations, and other stakeholders to share data without compromising privacy. Synthetic data software offers distinct advantages over data masking software. While both aim to protect private information, synthetic data software stands out for its capability to generate artificial data and scalability to handle large volumes of data. Moreover, it can help address concerns related to algorithmic bias by leveling biases present in the original dataset. For a product to be classified under the Synthetic Data category, it must meet the following criteria: * Generate synthetic data, including images and structured data. * Convert privacy-sensitive data into fully anonymous datasets while retaining granularity. * Operate seamlessly, allowing the generative model to automatically produce data without explicit programming.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics は、データに基づいた意思決定をよりスマートに、より迅速に、より自信を持って行えるようにすることを目的として、ビジネスの信頼できる副操縦士として機能します。 IBM Cognos Analytics は、データ サイエンティスト、ビジネス アナリスト、または非 IT 専門家を問わず、すべてのユーザーに、組織の目標と結びついた方法で関連性のある分析を実行するためのより多くの権限を提供します。これにより、各ユーザーの単純な分析から高度な分析への移行が短縮され、データを活用して未知の領域を探索し、新しい関係を特定し、結果をより深く理解し、現状に挑戦できるように...
GenRocket
genrocket.com
エンタープライズ テスト データ生成による継続的テストの実現 当社のシステムは、QA チームが必要とする正確なテスト データを低コストで生成できるように設計されています。 GenRocket は、未来のテスト データ管理およびテスト データ生成ツール ジェネレーターです。
Gretel.ai
gretel.ai
開発者向けの合成データ プラットフォーム。 実際のデータと同じ特性を持つ人工データセットを生成するため、プライバシーを侵害することなく AI モデルを開発およびテストできます。
Syntheticus
syntheticus.ai
ビジネスと分析のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズされた現実世界のデータを完全に模倣する、高品質で準拠した合成データを大規模に生成します。
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered ...
syntheticAIdata
syntheticaidata.com
We help businesses across various industries overcome the challenge of acquiring high-quality data for training their vision AI models. Our solution generates synthetic data that empowers clients to easily create diverse datasets at scale. By leveraging syntheticAIdata Enterprise, clients can achiev...
KopiKat
kopikat.co
KopiKat is a revolutionary generative data augmentation tool to improve the accuracy of an AI model without changing the network architecture. KopiKat extends standard data augmentation approaches by creating fresh replicas of original images while retaining all essential data annotations. The resu...
K2View
k2view.com
At K2view, we believe that every enterprise should be able to use its data to become as disruptive and agile as the best companies in its industry. Our Data Product Platform provides a trusted, holistic, and real-time view of anything important to the business - whether it's customers, suppliers, e...
CVEDIA
cvedia.com
CVEDIA accelerates the development of autonomous applications. Pushing the boundaries of computer vision, we are committed to solving our clients' most challenging issues with simulation and sensor modelling, big data management, system integration, and neural network training.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and GenAI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti's Data Command Center for data se...
YData
ydata.ai
YData helps data science teams to accelerate their AI development with improved data quality.
Broadcom
broadcom.com
Broadcom Inc. is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, in...
Tonic.ai
tonic.ai
Tonic.ai democratizes data access for all technical data consumers by eliminating trade-offs between privacy and data availability. Tonic’s solutions synthesize safe, high-fidelity versions of production data devoid of sensitive information and PII. Hundreds of customers across industries depend on...
MOSTLY AI
mostly.ai
MOSTLY AI is the pioneering leader in the creation of structured synthetic data. It enables anyone to generate high-quality, production-like synthetic data for smarter AI and smarter testing. Synthetic data teams at Fortune 100 companies and others can originate, amend, and share datasets in ways th...