小売スペース計画ソフトウェア - 最も人気のあるアプリ

小売スペース計画ソフトウェアは、小売業者が各場所の視覚的表現を使用して物理的な店舗レイアウトを管理および最適化するのに役立ちます。このソフトウェアは棚割図を利用して棚などの要素を含む店舗の物理的構造を図示し、製品とブランド情報を統合することでビジュアル マーチャンダイジングを強化します。このソフトウェアは主にマーチャンダイザーや小売店マネージャーによって使用され、製品が最適な場所に陳列されることを保証します。さらに、スペース計画が売上にどのような影響を与えるかについての洞察も提供します。 小売スペース計画は、スタンドアロン製品として、または包括的な小売管理システムの一部として提供できます。通常、小売品揃え管理アプリケーションや店内物流システムなどの他のソフトウェアとの統合が必要です。
Nielsen
nielsen.com
ニールセン コーポレーションは、自己言及的にニールセン カンパニーとして知られ、以前は ACNielsen または AC Nielsen として知られていた、米国ニューヨーク市に本社を置く世界的なマーケティング調査会社です。北米の地域本社はシカゴにあります。
PlanoHero
planohero.com
PlanoHero — a service for automation of the planogramming process from creating planograms to controlling the in-store layout
Planorama
planorama.com
A global company leading the market in image recognition technology for the creation of Planograms and store analysis
Quant Retail
quantretail.com
Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.