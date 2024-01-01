Retail IoT Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ

Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon はアメリカのワイヤレス ネットワーク オペレーターで、以前は Verizon Communications の別部門として Verizon Wireless という名前で運営されていました。
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud は、チェーン ストアやブランドをサポートするために設計された包括的な小売テクノロジー プラットフォームです。このプラットフォームは、企業が業務のさまざまな側面を自動化および合理化するのに役立つ、コアおよび拡張アプリケーションのスイートを提供します。 Kabob が提供するコア アプリには次のものが含まれます。 * ディスプレイ - 複数のディスプレイやデバイスにわたる集中制御とコンテンツ同期のためのデジタル サイネージ管理ソリューション。 * BGM (バックグラウンド ミュージック) - 店内のオーディオ管理。BGM やプロモーション メッセージのリモ...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin は、小売業者が店舗でスムーズなショッピングを迅速に導入できるようにする次世代のチェックアウト不要テクノロジーを開発しました。 Zippin の特許出願中のアプローチは、AI、機械学習、センサー フュージョン テクノロジーを使用して、最高の消費者エクスペリエンスを創出します。レジの列とセルフスキャナーを永久に排除し、買い物客がスムーズに買い物をできるようにします。 Zippin のプラットフォームは、頭上のカメラとスマート棚センサーを介して製品と買い物客を追跡し、混雑した店舗内でも最高レベルの精度を実現します。 Zippin は小売テクノロジー、AI、コンピューター ビジョン...