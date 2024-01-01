Rebate Management Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ

Rebate management software facilitates the creation and administration of rebate programs for suppliers and business partners. Rebates are incentives provided by suppliers or manufacturers to their customers, such as retailers and wholesalers, for purchasing a minimum quantity of products or reaching specific purchasing targets. This software assists in tracking sales and purchases, calculating rebates, managing rebate payouts, and documenting rebate agreements. Typically deployed as a standalone product, rebate management software can also be integrated with CRM or ERP systems. It leverages customer data from enterprise systems and automates the manual, repetitive tasks associated with the rebate process. Additionally, some rebate management software includes features for fraud detection and automated invoicing.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
価格設定の課題に直面し、収益性の高い成長を確実に加速する必要があり、価格設定の実行における精度、可視性、効率性を求める企業にとって、Pricefx は、適切な価格設定を行うための透明性と応答性の高いソリューションを提供するクラウド価格設定の最適化、管理、および CPQ プラットフォームです。 Excel、自社製ツール、従来の Gen1 ソリューションとは異なり、当社の製品は、動的に計画、価格設定、利益を上げるための価格設定プラットフォームです。当社のスイートには、シームレスに連携して完全なエンタープライズ価格設定機能を提供するように設計された 3 つのパッケージ ソリューションが含まれています...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
データを安心して使いたいですか?ビジネスをより確実に、より迅速に進める必要がある場合、Phocas が役立ちます。当社には、全社的に使用できるオールインワンのビジネス プランニングおよび分析プラットフォームがあります。 ERP、会計、その他のシステムから直接供給される、単一の管理された信頼できる情報源。 Phocas は、インサイトの取得、レポート作成、パフォーマンスの追跡、営業チームの管理、支出の計画、キャッシュフローの管理、予算の構築、予測と月末の処理に関して中堅企業が抱えている悩みを解決します。あなたが全体像を考える人であっても、直接詳細に取り組む人であっても、Phocas を使用すると...
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify は、デジタル チーム向けの API ファーストのクラウドベースのプロモーションおよびロイヤルティ管理プラットフォームです。顧客ロイヤルティの向上、新規顧客の獲得、ターゲットを絞ったインセンティブと状況に応じた報酬による収益の増加を支援します。当社は、あらゆる規模の企業が、電子商取引大手企業と同様に、カスタマイズされたクーポン、ギフトカード、紹介、割引、ロイヤルティ プログラム、プレゼント キャンペーンの立ち上げ、配布、追跡を、わずかなコストで支援します。 Voucherify は、プロモーション予算を無駄にすることなく、コンバージョン率と維持率を高める柔軟なルール エンジ...
Enable
enable.com
Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features y...