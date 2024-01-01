Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ

Push-to-talk (PTT) software transforms devices into instant communication channels, similar to walkie-talkies. With this software installed, users can communicate by pressing a single button and speaking into their device, instantly transmitting their message to relevant team members in real time. PTT tools enable quick and effective communication for teams in different locations without relying on phone calls or text messaging. Consequently, these solutions are popular among teams in various industries such as field sales, construction, and manufacturing, where members are often spread across different sites. While some PTT options require specific devices from service providers, most have evolved into software solutions compatible with a wide range of devices. Some PTT solutions are available exclusively as mobile apps, while others can also be downloaded on desktop computers.
新しいアプリを提案
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer は、サンフランシスコに本拠を置くモバイル アプリ開発会社で、スマートフォン用の無料 Voxer トランシーバー アプリで最もよく知られています。 Tom Katis と Matt Ranney によって設立された Voxer Walkie Talkie は、ライブ「プッシュ トゥ トーク」システムであり、音声メッセージング システムでもあります。 Voxer 上のメッセージは、録音と同時にライブ配信され、音声メッセージとしても配信されます。このアプリは、Android、Windows Phone、iOS オペレーティング システムで動作します。 2012 年 4 月、同社は In...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon はアメリカのワイヤレス ネットワーク オペレーターで、以前は Verizon Communications の別部門として Verizon Wireless という名前で運営されていました。
Zello
zello.com
1 億 5,000 万人の世界中のユーザーを接続する、オールインワンのビジネス コミュニケーション ソリューション。即座に再生可能な音声で従業員を支援します。
Yac
yac.com
チーム向けの非同期会議、音声メッセージング、画面共有。
Orion
orionlabs.io
音声は現場の仕事の未来です。 Orion PTT 2.0 音声プラットフォームは、企業の最前線で働く従業員の生産性、従業員の安全性、顧客エンゲージメントを促進します。当社の世界中の顧客は、Orion の E2EE 安全なインスタント通信、音声自動化と AI ボット、高度な位置情報サービス、およびソフトウェア統合を通じて従業員を変革しています。