Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - 最も人気のあるアプリ

Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify の CommerceXM プラットフォームは、デジタル棚のどこにいても、購入行程のあらゆる段階で買い物客が求めるエクスペリエンスを強化します。
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
製品にこだわるブランドや代理店向けの超高速ヘッドレス コマース。ユニークで記憶に残る製品体験を作成し、あらゆるチャネル、あらゆる規模、あらゆる方法で製品を販売します。
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks は、すべての製品情報とデータを一元管理するのに役立つ包括的な製品情報管理 (PIM) ソリューションです。製品データ管理に加えて、オンライン小売業者やブランドは、デジタル資産を簡単に管理し、正確な製品データを複数のチャネルにシームレスにシンジケートし、市場標準に準拠して製品コンテンツを最適化し、競合他社の一歩先を行くことができます。 PIMworks は、カスタマイズされた製品コンテンツ エクスペリエンスの作成を支援し、Bigcommerce、Magento、Shopify、Amazon などのさまざまな統合を提供します。 PIMworks の AI-ML ベースの製品カタロ...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps は小売業の運営管理ソリューションです。当社のお客様は、複数の販売チャネルと製品を 1 つの使いやすいアプリケーションで処理できる真の SaaS ソリューションを必要としています。当社のソリューションは、購入からレポートまですべてをカバーし、RetailOps モバイル アプリのおかげでモバイルにも対応します。
Billtrust
billtrust.com
インテリジェントな B2B/B2C Web ストア プラットフォームとモバイル アプリを使用して、オンライン収益の成長を加速し、シームレスに拡張し、顧客エクスペリエンスを最適化します。 Billtrust eCommerce は、卸売販売業者と製造企業が競争力を維持し、統合された総合的なソリューションで革新できるようにすることを目的として構築されています。シームレスに拡張: 1 つのターンキー プラットフォームで、ビジネスのあらゆる規模や段階にある複雑な製品カタログ、データ、資産を管理します。 ERP と統合され、製品情報管理 (PIM) や検索から、コンテンツ管理、マーケティング、支払いまで...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce は、B2B 卸売業者、流通業者、メーカーがエンドツーエンドの販売をデジタル化するのに役立つ、AI を活用したオールインワン プラットフォームです。新しい見込み客の記録から注文、支払いなどに至るまですぐに実行できます。ユーザーは展示会、オンライン、または現場で注文を受けることができます。隠れたアップセルの機会を見つけ出し、高度なレポート機能でデータに基づいた意思決定を行います。 WizCommerce は、すべての Web サイト、ERP、CRM、および電子商取引プラットフォームと統合し、ユーザーが 1 つのプラットフォーム内ですべてのビジネスを管理できるようにします。
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio は、世界初のエンドツーエンドのドロップシップおよびマーケットプレイス プラットフォームにより、ブランドのデジタル販売の成長を可能にします。当社の包括的な B2B オートメーション ハブは、すべてのシステム、プロトコル、ベンダーをサポートしながら、ブランドをグローバルな小売エコシステムにシームレスに公開します。 Cymbio は 800 を超える小売店、マーケットプレイス、デパート、ブティック (ノードストローム、コールズ、メイシーズ、ファーフェッチ、アーバン アウトフィッターズなど) をサポートし、スティーブ マデン、マルケッサ、キャンパーなどを含む数百のブランドにサービスを提供...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® は、製品コンテンツ オーケストレーションのリーダーであり、60 か国以上の 14,000 社以上の企業が、商取引が行われるあらゆる場所で正確かつ一貫性があり、関連性のある影響力のあるコンテンツの作成と配布を簡素化できるようにしています。 1WorldSync は、テクノロジー プラットフォームと専門サービスを通じて、日用品/小売、DIY、家庭用電化製品、ヘルスケア、フードサービス業界の大手ブランドや小売業者が直面する、収益に影響を与える製品コンテンツの課題を解決します。 1WorldSync は、ISO 認証 27001 を取得している唯一の製品コンテンツ プロバイダー...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer は、企業が複雑な B2B プロセスを自動化し、サプライ チェーン全体にわたる組織内外のエンタープライズ販売プラットフォームやツールに製品を接続できるようにする、世界をリードする PIM (製品情報管理) プラットフォームです。ビジネスに合わせてカスタマイズされた個別のオンボーディングと、業界最速のオンボーディング (従来のソリューションでは 6 か月以上かかるのに対し、平均 6 週間) を組み合わせることで、PIM の導入がかつてないほど簡単になりました。当社は、市場で最高の PIM を提供することに尽力しています。そのため、以下を提供します。 - 顧客満足度で世界ナン...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo はプロダクト エクスペリエンス (PX) 企業であり、製品情報管理 (PIM) の世界的リーダーです。あらゆる製品インタラクションが、いつでもどこでも、消費者や専門家を最良の購入へと導く体験となる世界を創造します。 Akeneo は、製品エクスペリエンス管理の実践に焦点を当てたソフトウェア、教育、熱心なコミュニティによってビジネス リーダーを支援します。 Chico’s、CarParts.com、TaylorMade Golf、Rail Europe、Kering などを含む世界的な大手ブランド、メーカー、流通業者、小売業者は、オムニチャネル コマース イニシアチブの拡張とカスタ...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM は、ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェイス、低価格、オンボーディングと顧客サポートに対する優れたアプローチにより、世界中の中小企業向けの主要な製品情報管理ソフトウェアです。 Plytix PIM は、チームが製品情報を簡単に整理、強化、配布できる信頼できる中心的な情報源を提供することで、企業の製品情報管理プロセスを合理化するのに役立ちます。
Informatica
informatica.com
エンタープライズ クラウド データ管理のリーダーであるインフォマティカ (NYSE: INFA) は、企業が最も重要な資産の変革力を実現できるようにすることで、データと AI に命を吹き込みます。当社は、AI と、事実上あらゆるマルチクラウド、ハイブリッド システム全体でデータを接続、管理、統合するエンドツーエンドのデータ管理プラットフォームを活用した、新しいカテゴリのソフトウェアである Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) を作成しました。データを民主化し、企業がビジネス戦略を最新化できるようにします。約 100 か国の顧...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
開発者、代理店、企業に愛されている: Pimcore Platform™ は、世界中の 110,000 社以上の企業に信頼されている高度なオープンソース プラットフォームです。デジタル資産管理 (DAM)、製品情報管理 (PIM)、マスター データ管理 (MDM)、デジタル エクスペリエンス管理 (DXP/CMS)、マルチチャネル パブリッシング (CDP)、デジタルコマース。 Pimcore は、主要な業界アナリストによって認められ、ペプシ、ソニー、アウディなどのフォーチュン 100 企業によって使用されており、その柔軟性、100% API 駆動のアーキテクチャ、コンポーザブル テクノロジー...