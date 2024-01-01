Payroll Services - 最も人気のあるアプリ
Payroll service firms handle the outsourcing of the employee compensation process. They handle tasks such as calculating employee pay, disbursing payments to employees, and producing tax forms like W-2s. A significant number of these firms provide self-service interfaces for employees, allowing them to input hours worked, update personal information, and access tax-related details. Moreover, they typically furnish employers with comprehensive reports on employee compensation and labor. Usually, these firms collaborate with either the human resources or accounting departments within a company. However, certain businesses may opt for a more involved approach and oversee their payroll process using specialized software.
ADP
adp.com
ADP は、業界をリードするオンライン給与計算および人事ソリューションに加え、税金、コンプライアンス、福利厚生管理などを提供します。 ADP を最大限に活用しましょう。
Kwork
kwork.com
Kwork は、10 ドルからの定額サービスを提供する世界的なフリーランス マーケットプレイスです。 Web 開発やデザインから音楽作成、SMM、SEO、ビデオ編集など、あらゆるニーズに対応するサービスがあります。
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits は、米国に本拠を置く企業で、特に健康保険適用の支援に重点を置き、人的資源を管理するためのクラウドベースのソフトウェアを企業にサービスとして提供しています。Zenefits は 2013 年に設立され、サンフランシスコに本社を置いています。 。
Alight
alight.com
雇用から退職まで、そしてその後も、従業員は健康、富、福祉を向上させるリソースをあなたに依存しています。タイムリーで広範な関連洞察を通じて明確さを提供するデータとテクノロジーを活用して、彼らの力を手に入れましょう。従業員とビジネスのより良い成果を推進します。
TriNet Hire
app.trinethire.com
TriNet Hire は、求人サイトへの投稿と候補者の管理を簡単にする、シンプルで強力なクラウドベースの採用ツールです。新しい求人情報を簡単に作成し、重要な求人サイトに投稿できます。ソーシャル メディアを通じて宣伝し、履歴書を確認し、提出ファイルをダウンロードし、フィードバック、評価、キーワードを添付します。 TriNet Hires のオンラインおよびモバイル アプリケーションを使用すると、企業は最高の人材を迅速かつ効率的に雇用できます。
ChaadHR
chaadhr.com
ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading sec...
Allevity
allevity.com
Allevity gives its clients the freedom to get back to doing what they love. For more than 45 years, they have provided peace of mind through a comprehensive suite of employer solutions. Clients trust Allevity to expertly handle their Human Resources, payroll, recruiting, and staffing. Allevity’s mis...
PayEntry
payentry.com
Payentry offers technology that makes payroll services simple– a powerful processing engine, and the most intuitive workflow and user experience. Our latest release, NextGen, makes the Payentry online payroll software platform even faster, more integrated, and easier to use. See the difference of a ...
Nexeo HR
nexeohr.com
Nexeo helps jobseekers find roles in the call center, manufacturing, shipping, and other light industrial industries
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
G&A パートナーズは、人事、従業員福利厚生、給与管理、職場の安全の分野で実証済みのソリューションとテクノロジーを提供することで、退屈な管理業務の負担を軽減し、経営者が時間、才能、エネルギーを会社の成長に集中できるようにします。 G&A Partners は、HR アウトソーシング プロバイダーとして、ビジネスに集中するために必要な時間をお客様に提供します。私たちのパートナーシップは売り込みから始まるのではなく、お客様固有のビジネス ニーズを発見し、カスタマイズされた透明性のあるソリューションを構築することから始まります。認定された HR 専門家、最先端のテクノロジー、クライアント中心のアプロ...
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity は、1986 年以来、アメリカの優良企業の繁栄を支援する HR およびビジネス ソリューションを提供しています。
FrankCrum
frankcrum.com
FrankCrum は、人事、給与計算および給与管理、従業員福利厚生および福利厚生管理、401(k)、労働者補償、HR ソリューションのアウトソーシングを提供しています。
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors は、複雑な税務状況に直面する個人や企業を支援する税務の準備および計画サービスを提供する会社です。