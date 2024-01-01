Payment Analytics Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ

Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.
Databox
databox.com
ビジネスで何が起こっているかを理解するために構築されたビジネス分析プラットフォーム。クラウド サービス、スプレッドシート、データベースの KPI を 1 か所にまとめます。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap は、e コマース、B2B、SaaS 企業向けのオンライン決済ソリューションであり、オンライン ビジネス向けのグローバルな決済処理および決済ゲートウェイ ソリューションに特化しています。
MRR.io
mrr.io
どの支払いプロセッサを使用しているかに関係なく、毎月の経常収益を追跡します。
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma は、企業がオンライン、店舗、モバイル デバイスでクレジット カードやデビット カードを受け入れるのを支援する、受賞歴のある決済会社です。北米全土の 8,000 以上の企業が Payfirma の支払いツールを使用して簡単に支払いを受け取り、すべての取引データを 1 つのシンプルな場所に保管しています。企業がデータを使用して顧客、製品、従業員に関する意思決定を行うと、より賢く、より成功した企業を経営することができます。