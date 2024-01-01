Objectives and Key Results (OKR) Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ

Objectives and Key Results (OKR) software are specialized tools designed to set, communicate, track, and measure goals and outcomes within businesses. With OKR software, management can efficiently establish and oversee goals for both teams and individuals. These tools provide an effective alternative to informal methods like instant messaging or comments within other tools for goal check-ins, where tracking progress can be challenging and data can easily be lost. OKR software offers a dedicated and centralized platform for team members to document their goal progress, identify roadblocks, and report completions, enabling management to gauge overall productivity across the organization. Some performance management systems incorporate OKR features alongside 360-degree feedback and review mechanisms typically found in these products. Additionally, OKR software shares some similarities with task management software, though it is more focused on ensuring that daily tasks align with broader team and company objectives.
Asana
asana.com
Asana は、チームが仕事を整理、追跡、管理できるように設計されたウェブおよびモバイル アプリケーションです。 Forrester, Inc. は、「Asana はチームベースの作業管理を簡素化します」と報告しています。同名の会社が製造しています。 （アサナ株式会社） Facebookの共同創設者ダスティン・モスコヴィッツ氏と元Google、元Facebookエンジニアのジャスティン・ローゼンスタイン氏によって2008年に設立され、両氏はFacebookで従業員の生産性向上に取り組んできた。この製品は 2012 年 4 月に商業的に発売されました。2018 年 12 月の同社の評価額は 1...
ClickUp
clickup.com
私たちの使命は、世界の生産性を高めることです。これを行うために、タスク、ドキュメント、目標、チャットのすべてを置き換える 1 つのアプリを構築しました。
Coda
coda.io
Coda は、Shishir Mehrotra と Alex DeNeui によって設立されたクラウドベースのドキュメント エディタです。オフィスはベルビュー、サンフランシスコ、マウンテン ビューにあります。最初のソフトウェア バージョン 1.0 は 2019 年 5 月にリリースされました。それまでは 4 年以上クローズド ベータ版でした。Coda はワードプロセッサ、スプレッドシート、およびデータベース機能を提供します。これは、スプレッドシート、プレゼンテーション、アプリ、ドキュメントを組み合わせたキャンバスです。このソフトウェアはSlackやGmailなどのサードパーティサービスと統合で...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com は、組織がタスク、プロジェクト、チームワークを管理できるようにするプロジェクト管理ツールです。 2020 年の時点で、同社は多くの非技術系組織を含む 100,000 の組織にサービスを提供しています。 2019年7月、同社は19億ドルの評価額に基づいて1億5000万ドルを調達した。 Monday.com は、アプリ、モバイル、音声部門で 2020 Webby Award for Productivity を受賞しました。
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark は、チーム向けの次世代ワークスペースです。未来の仕事がここにあり、それは無料です。
Fibery
fibery.io
コードなしですべての企業プロセスを接続する無限に柔軟なワークスペース。 スペースを作成し、それらを接続し、チームメイトを招待します そして何かクールなことをしてください。
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike の作業管理プラットフォームだけが、チームにすべてのタスクとプロジェクトに対する完全な可視性と制御を提供します。プロジェクト管理ソフトウェアは、かつてないほど共同作業が可能です。
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork のプロジェクト管理ソフトウェア、ヘルプデスク、チャット、ドキュメント管理ソフトウェア、CRM を使用して、連携してうまく機能する効率的なチームを作成します。
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice は、人材管理プラットフォームであり、人材リーダーが熱心でパフォーマンスの高いチームを構築し、勝利する文化を刺激し、戦略的でデータ主導型のビジネス上の意思決定を行えるようにします。
Hive
hive.com
動きの速いチームのためのナンバーワンの生産性プラットフォーム。プロジェクトを管理し、タスクを追跡し、あらゆる規模のチームと共同作業します。今すぐ 14 日間の無料トライアルを始めてください。
15Five
15five.com
15Five ソフトウェアは、継続的に質問し、適切な会話を開始することで、従業員のパフォーマンスとエンゲージメントを向上させます。
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
従業員の成長とともにビジネスも成長します。 私たちは、お客様のビジネス、そして私たちのビジネスの成功は人材にかかっていると信じています。実績のある一連のビジネス ツールを使用して、お客様のチームとビジネスを一貫した成長に導きます。
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome は、パフォーマンス管理のためのオールインワン プラットフォームです。 OKR と目標、パフォーマンス レビュー、フィードバック、1 対 1 のミーティング、エンゲージメント アンケート。今すぐデモ。
Profit.co
profit.co
OKR 戦略の実行を支援するソフトウェア。目標に集中しましょう。進捗状況を測定します。結果を達成する。
Hypercontext
hypercontext.com
ハイパーコンテキスト (旧 Soapbox) は、マネージャーが 1 対 1、チーム会議、ディスカッションをより効果的に行うのに役立ちます。議題の作成、会議の管理、目標の設定、フィードバックの取得をすべて 1 か所で行えます。
Range
range.co
チームワークを促進します。どこで働いているかに関係なく、チームのつながり、集中力、生産性を高めます。
ShareFile
sharefile.com
ShareFile を使用すると、あらゆるデバイスや場所からコンテンツを安全に共有し、クライアントや社内チームと共同作業できます。部門や中小企業は、クライアントや相互に協力するためのシンプルで安全なソリューションを必要としています。 ShareFile を使用すると、任意のデバイスを使用してファイルに安全にアクセスし、データを共有し、時間を節約するワークフローを作成できます。シンプルで素早いセットアップ – IT は必要ありません。任意のデバイスで任意のサイズのファイルを共有、送信: オフィス内でも外出先でも、クラウド ストレージを使用すれば、いつでもどこでもファイルに安全にアクセスできます。...
WorkBoard
myworkboard.com
結果を調整し、目的のある作業を調整し、分散した組織全体での説明責任を可能にします。
Officevibe
officevibe.com
チームのベストを引き出します。チームメンバーと関わり、信頼を育むための単一のプラットフォーム。チームが最高の仕事をできるように、課題に取り組み、強みを築きましょう。
OnePlan
oneplan.ai
OnePlan は、あらゆる PMO のニーズを満たす Microsoft Office 365 の戦略的ポートフォリオ、財務およびリソース管理ソリューションを提供します。
Inspire Software
inspiresoftware.com
Inspire Software は、戦略の実行を改善し、成長を生み出すための、パフォーマンス、目標または OKR、フィードバック、1 対 1、認識、学習、脈拍調査などを含む、統合された包括的で継続的なパフォーマンス管理プラットフォームです。
Weekdone
weekdone.com
効果的な OKR ベースの目標設定、毎週のチェックイン、従業員のパフォーマンス追跡を通じて組織の連携を図ります。最大 3 ユーザーのチームを無料で管理できます。
Perdoo
perdoo.com
OKR プラットフォームは、70 か国以上の野心的な組織によって使用されています。永久無料。無制限の目標。最高のサポートとリソース。
Apptio
apptio.com
Apptio は、2007 年に設立されたワシントン州ベルビューに拠点を置く企業で、テクノロジー ビジネス管理サービスとしてのソフトウェア (SaaS) アプリケーションを開発しています。 Apptio エンタープライズ アプリは、計画、予算編成、予測を目的として IT サービスのコストを評価し、通知するように設計されています。 Apptioのサービスは、CIOが技術部門のストレージ、アプリケーション、エネルギー使用量、サイバーセキュリティ、報告義務を管理するためのツールを提供しており、2009年には同社はシリコンバレーのベンチャーキャピタル会社Andreessen Horowitzにとって初...
Swit
swit.io
Swit は、チームのチャットとタスクの管理を 1 つの便利な場所でシームレスに組み合わせる、全社規模のチーム コラボレーション プラットフォームです。
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook は、チェックイン、OKR、KPI、アクション アイテムをすべて包括的な会議ツールに結び付けることで、企業がチームに力を与えるのに役立つ、人に焦点を当てたプラットフォームです。これにより、マネージャーは従業員と連絡を取り合い、進捗状況を共有して従業員の成長について話し合うための専用スペースを提供し、会社全体の戦略を調整するためにチームが行うすべての作業に OKR を統合できます。 Hirebook の戦略的サービスは、エンゲージメントの向上を目指す組織にとって最適な組み合わせです。
Betterworks
betterworks.com
組織を統合し、連携、コミットメント、透明性を通じて従業員がパフォーマンスを発揮できるようにします
Peoplebox
peoplebox.ai
Peoplebox は、フィードバック インサイトとパフォーマンス ツールを使用してマネージャーをコーチングすることで、エンゲージメントと定着率を向上させるエンゲージメント & パフォーマンス ソフトウェアです。
Ally.io
ally.io
Ally.io はクラス最高の OKR ソフトウェアを提供します。会社が目標を測定し、パフォーマンスを追跡する方法を学びましょう。
Tability
tability.app
スプレッドシートから目標を取得します。面倒だと感じることなく、目標と成果に基づいてチームの調整を行うための、よりスマートで簡単な方法です。
ConectoHub
conectohub.com
OKR 統合アジャイル作業管理 - 仕事を管理し、ビジネスの成果と会社の目標を結びつける - プロジェクト管理 - タスク管理 - チーム管理
Quantive
quantive.com
戦略を結果に変えるための最高のプラットフォーム。 戦略的コンテキスト、優先順位、進捗状況を日常に組み込んで、ビジネスの可能性をさらに引き出します。
Frankli
frankli.io
パフォーマンスの高い組織のためのパフォーマンス管理システムとエンゲージメント プラットフォーム。人々を会社、戦略、そして相互に結び付けます。簡単に統合可能。
dobee
dobee.it
Motivating mobilisation for strategies, goals and OKR! Let’s dobee.it! is a digital tool creating engagement, transparency, focus and speed when strategies must be turned into action. Achieve the execution power you deserve!
Kendis
kendis.io
Kendis は、アジャイル リリース トレイン、リリース、ポートフォリオを計画および管理するために使用されるデジタル プログラム ボードです。プログラムまたはソリューションの追加中に、組織に完璧かつ瞬時の視覚化を提供します。 Kendis は JIRA と統合し、リアルタイムの双方向同期を提供します。 Kendis ボードは次の用途に使用できます。 P.I 計画 (SAFe)、分散チーム計画、依存関係追跡、リリース管理、ソリューション トレイン (SAFe)、ポートフォリオ管理
AchieveIt
achieveit.com
AchieveIt は、主要な組織が最も重要な計画や取り組みを接続、管理、実行するために使用するソリューションです。
Team Coaches
teamcoach.es
Team Coaches は、世界で最も先進的なアクセラレーター管理プラットフォームであり、最新のアクセラレーターおよびインキュベーター プログラムの拡張に必要なツールを提供します。
ITIKsoft
itiksoft.com
本当に改善を生み出す管理ソフトウェア。当社の管理スイートは、より適切に調整、調整、コミュニケーションを図るためのツールとして、ディレクターやマネージャーがチームの管理方法を改善するのに役立ちます。
GoalSpan
goalspan.com
GoalSpan は、最高のパフォーマンス管理をすべて 1 か所で提供します。アイデアを共有し、目標を作成し、リアルタイムのフィードバックを受け取ります。
Jell
jell.com
チームを団結させるための毎日のスタンドアップ ミーティング。目標とOKRを管理します。 Slack、MS Teams、Jira、Github、Trello などと統合します。 14 日間無料でお試しください。
Devokr
devokr.net
Devokr is a new generation OKR software that provides simple and user-friendly screens to manage OKRs and align teams each other. Organizations can easily design their strategies and connect them to objectives for expanding these strategies to all members of the organization. Devokr is a highly cust...
ACELERA
acelera.io
ACELERA is an all-in-one agile strategy and execution platform that allows the organization's objectives to be aligned with all collaborators using the OKRs methodology as our core.
Workteam
workte.am
Workteam Goal Management is designed to help employees plan and align their goals with corporate objectives.
Waymaker
waymaker.io
Waymaker is a Performance Intelligence Platform that helps leaders build a better business. Real-time performance intelligence for a business means everyone knows where they stand, leaders can lead, team members receive effective coaching, and the business is better. Waymaker is a cloud-based soluti...
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan....
Alignment.io
alignment.io
The better way to align your teams. Create, align, and execute your vision with Alignment's AI-assisted strategy platform Align your team around what matters most: Rhythm automation Consistent timing & automation that keeps the framework moving at the perfect pace System of record Fast and simple wa...
OnStrategy
onstrategyhq.com
OnStrategy is the only OKR and strategy software that includes a dedicated expert strategist with years of real-world experience to build, implement, and manage your plan. Most CEOs struggle with shifting demands that make keeping their long-term vision connected to weekly priorities chaotic. So we ...
DoerHRM
doerhrm.com
DoerHRM provides a progressive, best-in-class, OKR solution, with a set of Core Competencies in HR, which enables users to compete in the marketplace. DoerHRM combines continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, and task management into one unified solution that can be used...
Businessmap
businessmap.io
Businessmap offers the most flexible software for outcomes-driven enterprise agility. Its unmatched functionality consolidates three tool categories into one: Project Portfolio Management, Goals Management through Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), and Work Management. Such optimization enables affo...
Possibleworks
possibleworks.com
PossibleWorks is an OKR based Goals Management system for SMBs. Focused on enabling individual & team alignment to organizational priorities for driving the right outcomes. We empower leaders to build high-performance teams with real-time visibility into what is getting done on outcomes that matter....
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
WorkDove
workdove.com
WorkDove’s engagement, performance & talent management platform powers the employee experience. Our customers create engaged, high-performing teams and make talent a competitive advantage to drive business results. The WorkDove platform empowers customers to align the organization (around Core Value...
Dragonboat
dragonboat.io
Dragonboat helps teams deliver products that accelerate business outcomes. Its award-winning responsive product portfolio platform allows teams to strategize, prioritize, plan, deliver, measure, and improve their products. Over 4,000 teams across 60 countries have achieved 4x faster delivery, 81% hi...
Twiser
twiser.com
Twiser is a versatile suite of talent management tools designed for businesses of all sizes and industries.The platform encompasses a comprehensive range of products, including: • Objective setting with OKRs • AI-based OKR assistant • Competency management • Performance monitoring and management • S...
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social...
Mooncamp
mooncamp.com
Mooncamp is the All-in-One operating system to develop agile, engaged, and high-performing teams – wherever they work. With agile tools like OKRs and Check-ins, Mooncamp strives to help organizations of all shapes and sizes create happy workplaces and embrace the New World of Work. Learn more at: mo...
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh は、特にリモート チームの従業員が目標を達成し、タイムリーなフィードバックを得るのを容易にするパフォーマンス管理プラットフォームです。これは Facebook に似ており、退屈な人事フォームに記入する代わりに、従業員はお互いの進捗状況に「いいね！」をしたり、コメントしたりできます。
MetaSpark
metaspark.io
MetaSpark は、プロジェクト、人材、プロセスを管理するためのコンポーネントをチームに提供する、AI を活用した動的なワークハブです。 MetaSpark の多用途なダッシュボード、カスタマイズ可能なテンプレート、および一連の AI ツールを利用して、独自のワークフローを形成します。 1000 以上のアプリとシームレスに統合し、MetaSpark のコラボレーション機能を活用してチームと簡単にコラボレーションし、効果的なチームワークを促進し、優れた生産性を達成します。管理タスクにかかる時間を月に 60 時間以上節約することで、チームが戦略と実行に集中できるようにします。機能: - リスト...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • 戦略計画 • OKR • KPI • タスク（カンバンを含む） • プロジェクト（ガントを含む） • ホワイトボード • レポート • リード • クライアント • エンゲージメント • チケット • フォームとアンケート • 360° レビュー • 報酬 • 出席 • 休暇• LMS • 🎯戦略、OKR、KPI を介して戦略を実行し、主要な指標を効果的に達成することで、競合他社を上回るパフォーマンスを発揮します - ボタンをクリックするだけでリアルタイムのレポートと KPI ダッシュボードを生成することで、この機敏なビジネスの世界でより迅速かつ賢明な意思決定...