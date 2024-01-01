Generative AI Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: 対話のための言語モデルの最適化。私たちは、会話形式で対話する ChatGPT というモデルをトレーニングしました。対話形式により、ChatGPT はフォローアップの質問に答え、間違いを認め、間違った前提に異議を唱え、不適切な要求を拒否することができます。 ChatGPT は InstructGPT の兄弟モデルであり、プロンプト内の指示に従い、詳細な応答を提供するようにトレーニングされています。
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Bard を使用すると、アイデアを前進させることができます。 Bard の少しの助けを借りて、次のようなことができるようになります。 - アイデアをブレインストーミングし、計画を立て、物事を成し遂げるためのさまざまな方法を見つける - より複雑なトピックの簡単に理解できる概要を取得します - 概要、電子メール、ブログ投稿、詩などの初稿を作成します
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it はサンフランシスコを拠点とするスタートアップ企業であり、オンライン IDE (統合開発環境) です。その名前は、「読み取り – 評価 – 印刷ループ」を表す頭字語 REPL に由来しています。このサービスは、2016 年にヨルダン人プログラマーのアムジャド・マサド氏とヨルダン人デザイナーのハヤ・オデ氏によって作成されました。Repl.it を使用すると、ユーザーはブラウザーを使用してコードを記述し、アプリや Web サイトを構築できます。さらに、Repl.it を使用すると、ユーザーはさまざまな方法でプロジェクトを共有できます。特定のテーマに基づいたコーディングコンテスト「ジャ...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
AI の毎日の相棒。
Claude
claude.ai
クロードは、規模に関係なくタスクをサポートする次世代の AI アシスタントです。
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI は、ソフトウェアの構築方法を変革するために設計されたコーディング LLM です。 BLACKBOX.AI を構築することで、私たちの目標は次のとおりです。 エンジニアによる製品の構築とリリースの速度を 10 倍にすることで、企業内のイノベーションのペースを加速します。 世界中のソフトウェア エンジニアの成長を加速し、エンジニアの数を約 1 億人から 10 億人に 10 倍に増やす
Build AI
buildai.space
AI をビジネスに組み込みます。数分で。 ビジネスに合わせてカスタマイズされた、AI を活用した独自の Web アプリを構築します。技術的なスキルは必要ありません。
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater AI を使用して、ベンチャーを次のレベルに引き上げましょう。当社のオールインワン SuperApp は人工知能テクノロジーの力を解き放ち、コンテンツ作成からテキスト読み上げ機能まであらゆることを可能にします。 Krater を使用すると、無限の可能性と真のイノベーションにアクセスできるようになります。比類のない機能と使いやすさを体験してください。今すぐサインアップして AI の利点を獲得してください。
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AIコードメンター。 究極の説明ツールを使用して、今すぐよりスマートなコーディングを始めましょう。 人工知能に基づいてコードを最適化、リファクタリング、レビューします。
Autocode
autocode.com
新規ユーザーの通知。購入アラート。スケジュールされたジョブ。コミュニティボット。 SQL クエリ。内部ツール。 JavaScript と API を使用して好きなものを作成します。
Botpress
botpress.com
ChatGPT チャットボットを驚くほど速く構築します 🚀。 OpenAI を利用した初の次世代チャットボット ビルダー。 プロジェクトやビジネス用に ChatGPT のようなボットを構築して、作業を完了します。 🎯
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
Chat GPT でお金を稼ぎたいですか? AI Writer 以外に探す必要はありません。高品質で魅力的なコンテンツを数秒で生成できる究極のツールです。 高度な AI アルゴリズムと直感的なインターフェイスを使用して、ブログ投稿や記事などを簡単に作成できます。また、組み込みのアフィリエイト プログラムを使用すると、他の人に当社のプラットフォームを紹介するだけで収益を得ることができます。 今すぐ AI Writer を使い始めて、Chat GPT で優れたコンテンツを作成し、収益を得ることがいかに簡単かを実感してください。
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
AI エージェントを構築するための共同プラットフォーム。 チームは Voiceflow を使用して、チャットまたは音声 AI エージェントを共同で、より速く、大規模に設計、テスト、起動します。
Refraction
refraction.dev
コードのリファクタリング、ドキュメントの生成、単体テストの作成など。 コードのブロックを貼り付け、言語またはフレームワークを選択し、「生成」をクリックするだけで魔法を目撃できます。
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
Sourcegraph のコード インテリジェンス プラットフォームを使用して、コードベース全体を理解し、修正し、自動化します。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai は、非構造化画像、ビデオ、テキスト、およびオーディオ データをモデリングするための、主要なフル スタック AI、LLM、およびコンピューター ビジョン制作プラットフォームです。
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
AI2sql を使用すると、エンジニアでも非エンジニアでも、SQL の知識がなくても効率的でエラーのない SQL クエリを簡単に作成できます。
AskCodi
askcodi.com
AIコーディングアシスタント。開発者のニーズに合わせてプログラマーをペアにします。
Together AI
together.ai
生成 AI を構築および実行するための最速のクラウド プラットフォーム。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
データ サイエンティストに愛され、IT によって管理されます。 クラウドでのデータ サイエンスと ML の開発、デプロイ、データ パイプラインのためのオールインワン ソリューション。
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch のコンピュータ ビジョン ソリューションは、企業がビデオや画像データの視覚的なレビューを自動化し、最も微妙な視覚要素の重要性を検出して理解するのに役立ちます。すべてリアルタイムで、ビジネス上の意思決定を促進するための実用的な洞察を提供します。
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
DeftGPT を使用すると、次のことが可能になります。 * コンテンツの作成を簡素化: DeftGPT を使用すると、質問し、即座に回答を得て、AI とインタラクティブな会話を行うことができます。 GPT-4、gpt-3.5-turbo、Anthropic の Claude、その他のさまざまなボットに即座にアクセスできるようになります。 * チーム管理: DeftGPT を使用すると、組織アカウントに無制限のメンバーを招待できるため、管理と請求が簡素化されます。これにより、コストを節約しながら、全体的な生産性が向上します。さらに、当社のプランでは、請求を 1 つのアカウントに統合してさら...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics は、データに基づいた意思決定をよりスマートに、より迅速に、より自信を持って行えるようにすることを目的として、ビジネスの信頼できる副操縦士として機能します。 IBM Cognos Analytics は、データ サイエンティスト、ビジネス アナリスト、または非 IT 専門家を問わず、すべてのユーザーに、組織の目標と結びついた方法で関連性のある分析を実行するためのより多くの権限を提供します。これにより、各ユーザーの単純な分析から高度な分析への移行が短縮され、データを活用して未知の領域を探索し、新しい関係を特定し、結果をより深く理解し、現状に挑戦できるように...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
コード不要のKatonic Generative AIプラットフォームで強力なAIアプリケーションを数分で構築できます。あなたとあなたの従業員の生産性を向上させ、顧客エクスペリエンスを向上させ、大企業にしかできないことをすべて Generative AI の力で実現します。 *コーディングスキルは必要ありません。 * エンタープライズグレードのセキュリティ。 * 50 以上の LLM から選択可能 * 独自のガードレールを使用して独自のデータに基づいてトレーニングされています。
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai は、AI の民主化を使命とする、オープンソースの生成 AI および機械学習プラットフォームの大手プロバイダーです。 30 人の Kaggle マスターの技術力を蒸留して、強力な問題を解決する生成 AI と機械学習のための簡単な AI クラウド製品を生み出します。顧客、コミュニティ、パートナーは、H2O.ai への戦略的投資家であり、AI をより良いものとして活用するための長期的なビジョンを構築しています。 H2O.ai の分散型 ML H2O-3、autoML Driverless AI、Hydrogenトーチランプ、Document AI の AI エンジンは、AT&T、オー...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 用サーバーレス クラウド - BentoCloud は、AI アプリケーションを構築および運用するためのフルマネージド プラットフォームであり、AI チームに機敏な製品提供をもたらします。 BentoML は、ソフトウェア エンジニアが AI 製品を構築するためのプラットフォームです。
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
ロバスト インテリジェンスにより、企業はセキュリティと安全性の脅威から保護する自動ソリューションを使用して AI 変革を保護できます。 Robust Intelligence のプラットフォームには、モデルの脆弱性を検出して評価するだけでなく、実稼働環境の AI アプリケーションに対する脅威を軽減するために必要なガードレールを推奨および強制するためのエンジンが含まれています。これにより、企業は 1 回の統合で AI の安全性とセキュリティ基準を満たすことができ、バックグラウンドで自動的に動作して、開発から本番までアプリケーションを保護できます。 Robust Intelligence は S...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI は、生成 AI アプリケーションを実行、調整、拡張するためのインフラストラクチャを提供します。 OctoAI はモデルをあなたのために機能させるのではなく、その逆ではありません。開発者は効率的な AI インフラストラクチャに簡単にアクセスできるため、選択したモデルを実行し、特定のユースケースに合わせて調整し、開発から運用までシームレスに拡張できます。市場で最速の基盤モデル (Llama-2、Stable Diffusion、SDXL を含む)、統合されたカスタマイズ ソリューション、内部にある世界クラスの ML システムにより、開発者は AI インフラストラクチャの専門家にならな...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics は、リソースやインフラストラクチャの障壁なしにデータ サイエンスをビジネスに簡単に活用できるようにする革新的な AI プラットフォームを提供します。新興企業から大企業まで、あらゆる規模の企業が Qualetics プラットフォームを利用して、複雑なビジネス上の問題を解決し、成長を促進できます。 Qualetics は、お客様の製品、システム、またはプロセスと連携してデータを収集し、機械学習、NLP、コンピューター ビジョン、テキスト分析などのディープ AI テクノロジーを活用して処理します。その後、実用的な分析インサイトはすべて、簡単な方法でチームに提示されます。 - ダ...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry は、機械学習チームが独自のクラウド/オンプレミス インフラ上で ML/LLM アプリケーションを構築、デプロイ、出荷するためのクラウドネイティブ PaaS です。適切なガバナンス制御により、より高速かつスケーラブルでコスト効率の高い方法で、90 を達成できます。他のチームよりも価値実現までの時間が % 短い。 TrueFoundry は必要なエンジニアリングを抽象化し、組織が GenAI/LLMOps フレームワーク全体のレイアウトを高速化できるようにする GenAI アクセラレータ (LLM PlayGround、LLM Gateway、LLM Deploy、LLM...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI は、企業における GenAI の導入を推進しています。 私たちは、Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Togetter Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars、その他の著名な投資家によって支援されています。 TuneChat: オープンソース モデルを活用したチャット アプリ TuneStudio: 開発者が LLM を微調整して展開するための遊び場 ChainFury: GitHub で利用できるオープンソース プロンプト エンジン
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
iSenseHUB をご紹介します。作成、設計、最適化の方法に革命を起こすように設計された、AI を活用した究極のプラットフォームです。 65 を超える最先端の AI ツールを備えた私たちの使命は、個人や企業がプロセスを合理化し、超高速で高品質のコンテンツを制作できるようにすることです。 iSenseHUB は、さまざまなタスクにすぐに取り組めるパーソナル AI アシスタントだと考えてください。コードの生成、SEO に最適化された記事の作成、グラフィックのデザインからソーシャル メディア投稿の管理まで、すべてをカバーします。当社のツールは複雑なタスクを簡素化するように設計されており、ビジネスの...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
より優れた、より差別化された AI 製品を構築します。 GenAI 製品を迅速に反復処理するための共同クラウドベースのワークスペース。
Aporia
aporia.com
Aporia の ML 可観測性を使用して、ドリフトとモデルの劣化を検出し、モデル管理を一元化し、予測を説明し、本番環境の ML モデルを改善します。