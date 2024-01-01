Generative AI Infrastructure Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
新しいアプリを提案
Botpress
botpress.com
ChatGPT チャットボットを驚くほど速く構築します 🚀。 OpenAI を利用した初の次世代チャットボット ビルダー。 プロジェクトやビジネス用に ChatGPT のようなボットを構築して、作業を完了します。 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
AI エージェントを構築するための共同プラットフォーム。 チームは Voiceflow を使用して、チャットまたは音声 AI エージェントを共同で、より速く、大規模に設計、テスト、起動します。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai は、非構造化画像、ビデオ、テキスト、およびオーディオ データをモデリングするための、主要なフル スタック AI、LLM、およびコンピューター ビジョン制作プラットフォームです。
Together AI
together.ai
生成 AI を構築および実行するための最速のクラウド プラットフォーム。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
データ サイエンティストに愛され、IT によって管理されます。 クラウドでのデータ サイエンスと ML の開発、デプロイ、データ パイプラインのためのオールインワン ソリューション。
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch のコンピュータ ビジョン ソリューションは、企業がビデオや画像データの視覚的なレビューを自動化し、最も微妙な視覚要素の重要性を検出して理解するのに役立ちます。すべてリアルタイムで、ビジネス上の意思決定を促進するための実用的な洞察を提供します。
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
コード不要のKatonic Generative AIプラットフォームで強力なAIアプリケーションを数分で構築できます。あなたとあなたの従業員の生産性を向上させ、顧客エクスペリエンスを向上させ、大企業にしかできないことをすべて Generative AI の力で実現します。 *コーディングスキルは必要ありません。 * エンタープライズグレードのセキュリティ。 * 50 以上の LLM から選択可能 * 独自のガードレールを使用して独自のデータに基づいてトレーニングされています。
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 用サーバーレス クラウド - BentoCloud は、AI アプリケーションを構築および運用するためのフルマネージド プラットフォームであり、AI チームに機敏な製品提供をもたらします。 BentoML は、ソフトウェア エンジニアが AI 製品を構築するためのプラットフォームです。
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
ロバスト インテリジェンスにより、企業はセキュリティと安全性の脅威から保護する自動ソリューションを使用して AI 変革を保護できます。 Robust Intelligence のプラットフォームには、モデルの脆弱性を検出して評価するだけでなく、実稼働環境の AI アプリケーションに対する脅威を軽減するために必要なガードレールを推奨および強制するためのエンジンが含まれています。これにより、企業は 1 回の統合で AI の安全性とセキュリティ基準を満たすことができ、バックグラウンドで自動的に動作して、開発から本番までアプリケーションを保護できます。 Robust Intelligence は S...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI は、生成 AI アプリケーションを実行、調整、拡張するためのインフラストラクチャを提供します。 OctoAI はモデルをあなたのために機能させるのではなく、その逆ではありません。開発者は効率的な AI インフラストラクチャに簡単にアクセスできるため、選択したモデルを実行し、特定のユースケースに合わせて調整し、開発から運用までシームレスに拡張できます。市場で最速の基盤モデル (Llama-2、Stable Diffusion、SDXL を含む)、統合されたカスタマイズ ソリューション、内部にある世界クラスの ML システムにより、開発者は AI インフラストラクチャの専門家にならな...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics は、リソースやインフラストラクチャの障壁なしにデータ サイエンスをビジネスに簡単に活用できるようにする革新的な AI プラットフォームを提供します。新興企業から大企業まで、あらゆる規模の企業が Qualetics プラットフォームを利用して、複雑なビジネス上の問題を解決し、成長を促進できます。 Qualetics は、お客様の製品、システム、またはプロセスと連携してデータを収集し、機械学習、NLP、コンピューター ビジョン、テキスト分析などのディープ AI テクノロジーを活用して処理します。その後、実用的な分析インサイトはすべて、簡単な方法でチームに提示されます。 - ダ...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry は、機械学習チームが独自のクラウド/オンプレミス インフラ上で ML/LLM アプリケーションを構築、デプロイ、出荷するためのクラウドネイティブ PaaS です。適切なガバナンス制御により、より高速かつスケーラブルでコスト効率の高い方法で、90 を達成できます。他のチームよりも価値実現までの時間が % 短い。 TrueFoundry は必要なエンジニアリングを抽象化し、組織が GenAI/LLMOps フレームワーク全体のレイアウトを高速化できるようにする GenAI アクセラレータ (LLM PlayGround、LLM Gateway、LLM Deploy、LLM...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI は、企業における GenAI の導入を推進しています。 私たちは、Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Togetter Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars、その他の著名な投資家によって支援されています。 TuneChat: オープンソース モデルを活用したチャット アプリ TuneStudio: 開発者が LLM を微調整して展開するための遊び場 ChainFury: GitHub で利用できるオープンソース プロンプト エンジン
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
より優れた、より差別化された AI 製品を構築します。 GenAI 製品を迅速に反復処理するための共同クラウドベースのワークスペース。
Aporia
aporia.com
Aporia の ML 可観測性を使用して、ドリフトとモデルの劣化を検出し、モデル管理を一元化し、予測を説明し、本番環境の ML モデルを改善します。