チャットボット ソフトウェア - 最も人気のあるアプリ

チャットボットは、仮想エージェントまたは仮想アシスタントと呼ばれることが多く、特定のタスクを実行したり、書面または音声による要求に応じて情報を提供したりするように設計されたソフトウェア アプリケーションです。これらは、外部の顧客向けのニーズと内部の従業員向けのリクエストの両方に対応し、ユーザーがテキストまたは音声による会話形式でアプリケーションと対話できるようにします。 チャットボットは通常、自然言語処理 (NLP) または音声認識を使用してユーザー入力を理解します。ただし、彼らの主な操作はスクリプト化された会話によって駆動されます。これは、自然言語理解 (NLU) を利用してより洗練された人間のような対話を行うインテリジェントな仮想アシスタントとは対照的です。企業はチャットボット テクノロジーを使用して、これまで人間の介入が必要だったタスクを自動化します。ユーザーリクエストを受信すると、チャットボットは入力を処理し、テキストまたは音声形式で応答を提供します。 チャットボットは、ライブ チャット ソフトウェア、ヘルプ デスク ソフトウェア、コンタクト センター ソフトウェアなどのさまざまなカスタマー サポート ツールに統合されており、多くの場合、最初の連絡窓口として機能します。その使用は、販売およびマーケティングの知識ベースを含む他の分野にも拡大しています。ビジネス インテリジェンス アプリケーションでは、クエリ言語をチャットボットに置き換えることができ、ユーザーはリクエストを入力または音声で入力するだけで特定のデータ ポイントを取得できるようになります。チャットボットの機能は進化し続けており、ますます多様なソフトウェア アプリケーションに組み込まれています。
Google が提供する Google Cloud Platform (GCP) は、Google 検索、Gmail、ファイル ストレージ、YouTube などのエンドユーザー製品に Google が社内で使用しているのと同じインフラストラクチャ上で実行されるクラウド コンピューティング サービス スイートです。一連の管理ツールに加えて、コンピューティング、データ ストレージ、データ分析、機械学習などの一連のモジュラー クラウド サービスを提供します。登録にはクレジット カードまたは銀行口座の詳細が必要です。Google Cloud Platform は、サービスとしてのインフラストラクチャ、...
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk Inc. は、米国カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本社を置く米国のカスタマー サービス ソフトウェア会社です。 ZEN のシンボルでニューヨーク証券取引所に上場されており、ラッセル 2000 指数の構成銘柄です。 2007 年にデンマークのコペンハーゲンで設立された Zendesk は、2,000 人の従業員を擁し、2017 年時点で 150 の国と地域で 119,000 人の有料顧客にサービスを提供しています。
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom は、パーソナライズされたメッセンジャー ベースのエクスペリエンスを通じて、企業がより良い顧客関係を構築できるよう支援する会話関係プラットフォーム (CRP) です。 Intercom はサンフランシスコに本社を置き、シカゴ、ダブリン、シドニー、ロンドンにオフィスを構えています。 2017 年 2 月の時点で、Intercom の月間アクティブ ユーザー数は 100,000 人です。 2020 年 7 月の時点で、Intercom には Facebook、Amazon、Lyft を含む 30,000 人以上の有料顧客がいます。
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon はアメリカのワイヤレス ネットワーク オペレーターで、以前は Verizon Communications の別部門として Verizon Wireless という名前で運営されていました。
Tidio
tidio.com
Web サイト訪問者と即座につながり、彼らを有料顧客に変えます。 Tidio のコミュニケーションおよびマーケティング ソリューションを使用してビジネスを成長させましょう。
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat は、顧客との会話を促進したいチームのために構築された最新のライブ チャット ソフトウェアです。 ✓ Freshworks の Freshchat ライブ チャット ソフトウェア。
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic を使用すると、パフォーマンスの高い記事、ランディング ページ、広告、製品説明などを数秒で非常に簡単に作成できます。
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
ライブチャットのないウェブサイトは、販売アシスタントのいない店舗のようなものです。訪問者と会話を始めて、訪問者を幸せな顧客に変えましょう。
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot は、Twitch、YouTube、Trovo 用のチャット ボットで、モデレーションと新機能を使用してライブ ストリームのチャットを自動化し、視聴者を楽しませるためにより多くの時間を費やすことができます。
Drift
drift.com
ドリフトは、企業が企業から購入する新しい方法です。購入を簡単にするために設計された会話型のマーケティングおよび販売ツールを、今すぐ完全無料でお試しください。
Appy Pie
appypie.com
コード開発プラットフォームはありません。
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
CustomGPT でパーソナライズされた AI のメリットを体験してください: コンテンツに基づいてトレーニングされた AI で独自の洞察とソリューションを取得します
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye は、包括的な顧客体験プラットフォームです。あらゆる規模の 60,000 以上の企業が毎日 BirdEye を使用しており、レビューを通じてオンラインで見つけられ、テキスト メッセージによるやり取りで顧客に選ばれ、調査と洞察ツールで最高の企業となっています。
Botpress
botpress.com
ChatGPT チャットボットを驚くほど速く構築します 🚀。 OpenAI を利用した初の次世代チャットボット ビルダー。 プロジェクトやビジネス用に ChatGPT のようなボットを構築して、作業を完了します。 🎯
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
マーケティングを自動化し、電子メール、Web プッシュ通知、SMS、Viber などのすべての配信チャネルを 1 つのプラットフォームに統合します。 © 2021
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified は、企業がパイプラインをより迅速に生成するのに役立ちます。最大の資産である Web サイトを利用して、最も価値のある訪問者を特定し、即座に営業会話を開始し、会議をスケジュールし、アウトバウンドおよび有料トラフィックを変換し、購入意図のシグナルを明らかにします。
Signals
getsignals.ai
ページビューを顧客に変えます。 現在あなたの Web サイトを閲覧している企業を認識し、それらの企業を顧客に変えます。
Norby AI
norby.io
あなたのウェブサイト用に ChatGPT を活用したチャットボットを入手してください。 製品/サービスの説明、ドキュメント、または FAQ をコピーして貼り付けると、Norby が顧客に迅速かつ正確な回答を提供します。
Landbot
landbot.io
最も強力なノーコードチャットボットビルダー 収益を増やし、運用コストを削減し、顧客を喜ばせましょう。
Payhip
payhip.com
Payhip は、デジタル ダウンロードとメンバーシップを販売する最も簡単な方法です。技術的なスキルは必要ありません。独自のオールインワンのデジタル ストアフロントを作成します。無料でお試しください!
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus を使用すると、どこにいても適切な対象者にパーソナライズされたメッセージを配信できます。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service は、AI を活用したクラウドネイティブの統合カスタマー サービス プラットフォームで、30 以上のデジタル、ソーシャル、音声チャネルにわたってシームレスな顧客とエージェントのエクスペリエンスを実現し、リアルタイムで実用的かつスケーラブルな洞察を提供し、他のポイント ソリューションの必要性を排除します。 Sprinklr サービス – - 顧客が好みのチャネルでブランドと対話できるようにし、顧客満足度につながる一貫したブランド エクスペリエンスを実現します。 - エージェントに統合/360 度の顧客ビューを提供し、AI の力で最も関連性の高い応答を推奨して、エー...
Simple Phones
simplephones.ai
顧客からの電話を見逃すことはありません。 不在着信を転送したり、新しい番号を取得したりすると、AI を使用して応答します。
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX コンタクト センター プラットフォームは、お客様のビジネスがカスタマー ジャーニー全体にわたって優れたサービスを提供できるようにします。素晴らしい CX を今すぐ発見してください。
Coachvox AI
coachvox.ai
AI バージョンの自分を作成します。 あなたと同じようにコーチングし、指導し、質問に答えます。 コンテンツとスタイルに合わせてトレーニングされた AI を使用して自分自身のクローンを作成します。 視聴者との親密度を高め、クライアントに価値を付加し、チームに力を与えます。
Support Guy
supportguy.co
あなたのビジネスは決して休むことがなく、あなたのサポートも休むことはありません。 ChatGPT を利用したチャットボット (常時接続、いつでも対応できるチームメイト) を使用すれば、顧客からの問い合わせを見逃すことはもうありません。
Selz
selz.com
オンライン ビジネスを成長させましょう。デジタル製品、物理的な製品、サービスをすべて 1 つのシンプルなプラットフォームから販売します。
Gleen AI
gleen.ai
ドキュメントに基づいてトレーニングされたカスタム AI チャットボットを作成する カスタマー サービス業務の合理化を検討している企業であっても、迅速かつ効率的な支援を求めている個人であっても、当社の AI ボットは必要なサポートを提供できます。
Capacity
capacity.com
Capacity は、AI を活用したサポート自動化プラットフォームであり、技術スタック全体を接続して質問に答え、反復的なサポート タスクを自動化し、あらゆるビジネス課題に対するソリューションを構築します。
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy は強力な SMS および電子メール通信プラットフォームであり、自動化および AI 主導のテクノロジーによりビジネスの生産性と顧客エンゲージメントを向上させるように設計されています。主な製品には、Team Inbox、Campaigns、Automations、AI Integration、Sequences、Flows、Reviews などがあります。 Whippy のオールインワン ソリューションは、コミュニケーションを合理化し、複数のツールをシームレスに置き換え、企業の生産性を向上させ、成長を最大化できるようにします。
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo は、受動的な Web サイトのトラフィックを積極的な見込み顧客に変え、具体的なビジネス成果を生み出すコンバージョン プラットフォームです。購入決定の 83% がオンラインで行われているため、ウェブサイトへのコンバージョンの機会はかつてないほど高まっています。しかし、サイト訪問者のほとんどは消極的で、購入する準備ができていません。平均して、サイト訪問者の 98% はコンバージョンに至らずに離脱します。このような低いコンバージョン率はパフォーマンスに悪影響を与える可能性があります。したがって、私たちはマーケティング チームとセールス チームを連携させて、より良いコンバージョンを実現し...
Pylon
usepylon.com
急成長する太陽光発電事業向けの太陽光発電設計ソフトウェア。 高解像度の太陽光発電販売提案書を 2 分以内に作成します。
AskHandle
askhandle.com
AskHandle で顧客体験を変革しましょう。生成 AI を使用してカスタマー サポート ワークフローを強化し、顧客を喜ばせます。無料で始めましょう！
Glassix
glassix.com
Glassix: 「顧客と話す AI」。最先端の顧客コミュニケーション プラットフォームでメッセージングを統合し、応答を加速し、満足度を高めます。
LivePerson
liveperson.com
人工的ではない会話型 AI。 ビジネスに真の成果をもたらしながら、顧客との有意義でパーソナライズされたつながりを構築します。
BMC
bmc.com
BMC は、複雑な IT 問題に対するオープンでスケーラブルなモジュール型ソリューションを使用して、お客様のビジネスの運営と再発明を支援します。 BMC は、Forbes Global 50 の 86% および世界中の顧客やパートナーと協力して、未来を創造しています。当社のイノベーションの歴史、業界をリードする自動化、運用、およびサービス管理ソリューションと、比類のない柔軟性を組み合わせることで、組織が時間とスペースを解放して、今後の機会を克服する自律型デジタル企業になるよう支援します。
Vizury
vizury.com
2007 年に発売された Vizury は、ブランドがより高いファネルのコンバージョンと顧客維持を達成できるようにする、パフォーマンスに重点を置いた MarTech ソリューションです。創業以来、当社の独自のテクノロジー主導型サービスの焦点は常に、顧客をブランドのウェブサイト、モバイルアプリ、または小売店に呼び戻し、新規顧客の獲得、維持、ブランドロイヤルティを向上させることにありました。 Vizury の立ち上げと世界規模の達成後、2018 年に Vizury のプラットフォームとビジネスが Affle に買収されました。ご質問がある場合は、[email protected] までお問い合わせく...
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow を使用すると、パーソナライズされたクイズ、計算機、評価、コンテスト、フォーム/アンケート、推奨事項、アンケート、チャットボットを簡単に作成できるため、リードの獲得、評価、エンゲージメントを向上させることができます。開発者やデザイナーは必要ありません。 Outgrow には、モバイル、デスクトップ、タブレット向けに完全に最適化された多数のデザイン テンプレートがあり、広告、Web サイト、モバイル アプリ、ソーシャル メディア、SMS、電子メール通信に簡単に埋め込むことができます。さらに、コンバージョンを向上させるために最適化された 1,000 を超える既製のコンテンツと目標到達...
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the...
ChatShape
chatshape.com
ChatShape is a next-generation AI powered tool which lets you build AI powered chatbots for your website. Just go to chatshape.com/create, add your website link which will be crawled, and the text will be used to train a chatbot that you can embed on your website to answer customer queries instantly...
BotSpice
botspice.com
BOTSPICE is an innovative platform solution for users to create DIY WorkBots for upskilling, stakeholder engagement, business process transformation and organisational knowledge management. It can also be integrated with back-end systems via API to achieve desired levels of customisation to facilita...
Botifi
botifi.me
Chatbot constructor, automating sales, marketing and support on Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and others
BotDistrikt
botdistrikt.com
BotDistrikt is a chatbot-building platform to help you set up workflow automation on messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and even your own website. Chatbots have a reputation for being little sidekicks to Customer Service agents. With BotDistrikt, the customer ser...
Bot9
bot9.ai
Create your own AI-powered assistant that's not just smart, but also uniquely yours!
arabot
arabot.io
The Leading No-Code Chatbot Platform. built for enterprise to automate customer interactions & service fulfilment at scale, SUPERFAST. arabot is MENA’s leading low-code enterprise chatbot platform designed to help businesses automate tasks, drive superior customer service, increase sales and create...
FranklyAI
frankly.ai
FranklyAI is a company that provides training services and a Microsoft Teams integration to help organizations and individuals unlock the power of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT. Key points about FranklyAI: * Training Services: FranklyAI offers core training programs to help organizations ...
Evie
evie.ai
Evie is an AI personal assistant that schedules and organizes your meeting according to your calendar preferences.
eBotify
ebotify.com
eBotify is an AI-driven conversational bot-building platform to create tailor-made chatbots for Lead generation, Live chat support, Interactive Landing Pages, Surveys, Enquiries, Appointments, Feedback and Suggestions for your business.
crafter.ai
crafter.ai
Crafter.ai: A conversational AI platform that combines rules, machine learning, and generative AI to enable users of all experience levels to create chatbots and virtual assistants quickly and easily.
Botmakers
botmakers.net
Botmakers helps agencies and marketers create bots in less time using more than 150 plug-and-play chatbot templates. ------------------ The following types of templates currently available: • Customer service, live chat, customer support, and FAQ chatbots. • Restaurant reservation bots for foodserv...
Codar.io
codar.io
Codar.io is an all-in-one digital marketing platform designed to streamline various aspects of online marketing for businesses. It integrates multiple tools and features to enhance marketing efficiency and effectiveness. These include chatbots for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and Wh...
Jekka.ai
jekka.ai
Jekka is an AI-powered chatbot that operates 24/7, speaking like a real human. It swiftly handles customer inquiries, guides purchases, and enhances conversions. Equipped with built-in logic and ticketing systems, Jekka can seamlessly escalate to human assistance when necessary. By leveraging your c...
Howazit
howazit.com
At Howazit we help organizations of all types, sizes, and industries meet customer expectations and walk them through their journey, by enabling simple and, most importantly, relevant communication. Our marketing and operations solutions enable you to interact with customers at relevant touchpoints,...
Hello Moe
hellomoe.co.uk
Hello Moe, is a platform that helps companies connect, communicate & convert, through automated conversation & 1-2-1 human support. Design smooth conversational experiences with our intuitive no-code bot builder. Turn every visit into a conversation. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers t...
Get Answer
get-answer.ai
Get Answer is an AI-powered personal assistant platform that integrates advanced AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and PaLM, Meta's Llama, and Anthropic's Claude. It offers a unified experience through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, providing solutions tailored to indivi...
Gerabot
gerabot.com
Gerabot - чат для сайта, конструктор чат-ботів для месенджерів. * Чат для сайта. * Конструктор чат-ботов. * Розробка чат-ботов.
FURTHER
talkfurther.com
FURTHER's team of AI powered sales assistants work together to automate conversations with senior living prospects, helping them find what they’re looking for faster, so you can capture and convert more qualified leads, all while gaining key insights into your sales process. More about Further: - G...
Officely AI
officely.ai
Officely AI is a revolutionary platform designed to create tailored AI agents that seamlessly integrate into an organization's processes. These AI agents act as virtual team members, tackling tasks that traditionally require human intervention. They excel in recruiting, training, and mentoring new t...
OCA
ocaindonesia.co.id
OCA is your Omni Communication Assistant. A web-based omni-communication dashboard founded in 2019 and a member of Telkom Group. We provides a real-time communication solution to help you gaining awareness, improve customer experiences and creating comprehensive communication strategy for your busin...