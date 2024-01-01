SoundCommerce

SoundCommerce

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：soundcommerce.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるSoundCommerceのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

SoundCommerce was founded in Seattle in 2018 by Amazon and digital commerce veterans who believe that every organization should be able to "think and act like Amazon." SoundCommerce is a Retail Data Platform that accelerates business and data maturity so you can make decisions that lead to profitable growth. Our platform — built for retailers of any size or complexity — transforms your unique data infrastructure into an easy-to-use, no-code environment that’s accessible to everyone — no engineering degree required. Best of all, you have the option to take action natively from within the SoundCommerce platform or port the data over to any of the apps you already use and take action there. With SoundCommerce, retailers have confidence that every decision and dollar is driving profitable growth. Our customers (including Eddie Bauer, Bala, Bed Bath & Beyond, FTD/ProFlowers, and more) are moving form revenue-based lagging indicators to profit-based predictive indicators using the SoundCommerce platform.
カテゴリー:
Business
小売インテリジェンス ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： soundcommerce.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはSoundCommerceによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Triple Whale

Triple Whale

triplewhale.com

Bright Data

Bright Data

brightdata.com

Repsly

Repsly

repsly.com

DataWeave

DataWeave

dataweave.com

Ai Palette

Ai Palette

aipalette.com

Wiser Solutions

Wiser Solutions

wiser.com

ContactPigeon

ContactPigeon

contactpigeon.com

Bmatched

Bmatched

bmatched.ai

SupplyPike

SupplyPike

supplypike.com

Premise

Premise

premise.com

Scan Unlimited

Scan Unlimited

scanunlimited.com

retailMetrix

retailMetrix

retailmetrix.io

こちらもおすすめ

Teikametrics

Teikametrics

teikametrics.com

Noogata

Noogata

noogata.com

KingData

KingData

kingdata.com

Conjura

Conjura

conjura.com

Society6

Society6

society6.com

Data Impact

Data Impact

dataimpact.io

AgileMD

AgileMD

agilemd.com

LiftIgniter

LiftIgniter

liftigniter.com

Awardco

Awardco

award.co

Resonate

Resonate

resonate.com

NittyGritti

NittyGritti

nittygritti.com

Daasity

Daasity

daasity.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針