Snaptrude is a web-based 3D modeling software (BIM) for Architects and Designers. Designers use Snaptrude to create better buildings faster with the help of data and automation. Unlike other design tools, Snaptrude allows for multiplayer collaboration enabling project teams to design together.
カテゴリー:
Photography & Graphics
Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

