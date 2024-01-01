代替案 - Smappen
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (フランス語で文字通り「小さなテーブル」を意味し、「絵」という意味でも使用されます。pl. tableaux、またはまれに tableaus) は、次のことを指します。
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - インタラクティブな Web マップを作成および共有するためのクラウドベースのソフトウェア。 位置データをマッピングして操作する Esri の Web ベースの地図作成ソフトウェアである ArcGIS Online を使用して、インタラクティブな Web マップを作成します。マップ上でデータを操作したり、ズームインしたり、検索したりすることで、新しい視点と強化された詳細情報が得られます。スマートなデータ駆動型マッピング スタイルと直感的な分析ツールを使用して、位置情報を取得します。マップを共同で構築して使用することで、組織全体で効果的に作業できます。あなたの洞...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
マップを簡単に作成、分析、共有します。友達と共有したり、Web サイトに地図を埋め込んだり、画像や PDF を作成したりできます。
Mapbox
mapbox.com
開発者向けの地図と場所。私たちの世界の移動方法を変える、正確な位置データと強力な開発者ツール。
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
当社は信頼できる IP アドレス情報源であり、1,000 を超える企業と 100,000 人以上の開発者から毎月 400 億件の IP 地理位置情報 API リクエストを処理しています。
Radar
radar.com
あらゆる製品とサービスの位置情報インフラストラクチャ。 最も革新的な企業は、Radar の位置情報 SDK と API を使用して、世界中の何億台ものデバイスで位置情報ベースのエクスペリエンスを強化しています。
Nearmap
nearmap.com
衛星画像や 3D データよりも高品質な高解像度の航空写真マップと、政府や企業向けの自動化された洞察を探索します。
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai の位置情報インテリジェンスと歩行者数に関する洞察を利用して、より賢明な不動産決定を行い、より多くの取引を成立させます。
CARTO
carto.com
トランザクションデータの収益化。 Mastercard Advisors は、CARTO を使用して、小売、不動産、公共部門の B2B クライアント向けに、日々の数百万件のクレジット カード取引を位置情報に基づいた洞察に変換しています。
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
ゲーミフィケーションを備えた最先端のフィールド セールス プラットフォーム ゲーミフィケーションは、データを営業担当者のパフォーマンスに変換し、営業チームの能力を 107% も向上させる革新的なツールキットです。 SalesRabbit プラットフォームのみで今すぐ体験してください。
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx は、最先端の分析クラウド プラットフォームを提供します。 AI を活用した分析の自動化により、誰もが影響力の高い洞察を発見できるようになります。
TravelTime
traveltime.com
TravelTime Location API を使用して優れたアプリを構築します。 データのプライバシーと転送データの正確性を重視します。
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
無料の IP 地理位置情報 API と正確な IP ルックアップ データベース 無料の IP API は、国、都市、州、地方、現地通貨、緯度と経度、企業詳細、ISP ルックアップ、言語、郵便番号、国の呼び出しコード、ユーザー エージェント情報、IP を提供します。 IPv4 および IPv6 アドレスからのセキュリティ情報、タイムゾーン、現在時刻、日の入りと日の出の時刻、月の入りと月の出の時刻を、HTTPS 経由で REST、JSON、および XML 形式で取得します。
PlaceKit
placekit.io
場所検索 API - 世界中の場所の検索、オートコンプリート、ストアの場所、アプリの双方向ジオコーディング。
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
地域ターゲティング ツールを使用して、Web サイト訪問者を地域ターゲティングします。 IP 地理位置情報を使用して、訪問者をリダイレクトしたり、国、州、都市ごとにコンテンツを表示したりできます。
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including c...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data ...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improv...
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use tra...
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems...
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types o...
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided...
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico Destination Operation System® (ZDOS®) は、居住者と訪問者の両方、およびすべてのイベント タイプの最高頻度および最高解像度の地理位置情報、支出、およびイベント データで構成される独自の Integrated Data Model™ を特徴としています。目的地の占有率、マーケティング実績、戦略アドバイザーのチームと組み合わせることで、全国の 200 以上の目的地が Zartico を信頼して、より良い結果を生み出す明確な洞察を提供しています。 2019 年に設立された Zartico は、観光産業内の組織変革を促進しながら住民の生活の質と観光客...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
当社は、接続業界に位置情報に関する洞察と自動化ツールを提供し、より多くの取引を獲得できるように支援します。ネットワークの売買を変革します。
Mapline
mapline.com
データを現実世界に接続します。数秒で、データをアップロードし、地図上で確認し、ルートを作成し、グラフやレポートを生成して、それらをすべて視覚的なダッシュボードにまとめることができます。当社の強力な分析ツールを使用して、データを視覚化して理解する新しい方法を作成します。問題が発生した場合は、当社の専門家チームがデータを最大限に活用する方法をご案内いたします。お電話、チャット、メールでお問い合わせください。いつでもお手伝いいたします。
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
市場分析と立地計画のための AI コーパイロット。さまざまな地理的詳細にわたる包括的な国勢調査データ、郵便番号地図などを探索します。
MaxMind
maxmind.com
正確なデータを使用して、よりスマートで安全なデジタル エクスペリエンスを作成する GeoIP® とオンライン詐欺検出をアプリケーションに統合します
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint は、企業が拡張に最適な場所を見つけるのに役立つ、高速、直感的、手頃な価格のプラットフォームです。
Loqate
loqate.com
英国の正しい住所を取得することでデータ品質を向上させます。郵便番号住所検証とジオコーディング テクノロジにより、コンバージョンとユーザー エクスペリエンスが向上します。