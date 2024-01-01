SlashDreamer

ウェブサイト：slashdreamer.com

SlashDreamer は、Notion プラットフォーム内で直接画像の生成を容易にする AI ツールです。このツールは主に、ユーザーが提供したプロンプトに基づいてオンデマンドの画像を作成することで、Notion ページの視覚的な魅力を強化するように設計されています。 この機能は、専用コマンド「/dream」の後に必要なイメージの説明を指定することで呼び出されます。これにより、SlashDreamer は適切なイラストを生成し、ユーザーのテキストの下に挿入するように求められます。 説明が完了するとプロセスは終了し、ピリオドの存在によってマークされます。このツールの目的は、画像生成を Notion とシームレスに統合することであり、視覚的に詳細で説明的なページを作成したいユーザーにとって不可欠な資産になります。 SlashDreamer は、Notion インターフェイス内で、書かれたプロンプトを AI が生成した画像に直接置き換えることは注目に値します。技術面では、SlashDreamer は安定拡散や Dalle-E などの高度な機械学習モデルを利用して画像を生成します。 サービスは計算コストをカバーするために支払われますが、生成された画像に対する権利は Stable Diffusion が提供する条件に従ってユーザーが保持します。

