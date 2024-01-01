Simple Icons is a collection of free SVG icons for popular brands and services. It provides a large library of over 3,195 icons that can be easily used in a variety of projects. The icons are available for download in SVG, colored SVG, and PDF formats. The website also includes brand guidelines for some of the icons, providing guidance on proper usage and guidelines.

ウェブサイト： simpleicons.org

免責事項：WebCatalogはSimple Iconsによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。