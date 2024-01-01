Sidemail
The new go-to email platform for your SaaS Here’s why: easily create, integrate, send, automate, and analyze your emails. Sidemail comes packed with templates for any scenario and functionality to let you hit the ground running — in minutes. Meaning, you get to focus on what you do best, while your whole email game is as simple as making a cup of coffee.
