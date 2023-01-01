代替案 - ShowClix
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite は、米国に拠点を置くイベント管理およびチケット販売の Web サイトです。このサービスを使用すると、ユーザーはローカル イベントを参照、作成、宣伝できます。このサービスは、イベントが無料でない限り、オンライン チケット発券サービスと引き換えにイベント主催者に料金を請求します。2006 年に設立され、サンフランシスコに本社を置く Eventbrite は、2012 年に英国に最初の国際オフィスを開設しました。同社は現在、ナッシュビル、ロンドン、コーク、アムステルダム、ダブリン、ベルリン、メルボルン、メンドーサ、マドリード、サンパウロ。同社は2018年9月20日にティッカーシ...
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor は、あらゆる形式や規模のイベントに対応する、シンプルで無料のイベント チケット発行ソリューションです。無料でサインアップし、初めてのイベントをライブ配信し、チケットをオンラインで販売します。
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource は、あらゆるタイプの会場やイベントに対応する、使いやすい無料のオンライン チケット発券システムです。オンラインでのイベントチケットの宣伝、管理、販売はすべて無料です。
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and expe...
Eventix
eventix.io
The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presente...
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Goog...
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover busine...
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees,...
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
イベントプロがオンラインでチケットを販売するためのナンバーワンのイベントチケット発行ソフトウェア フェスティバル、農場、見本市、コンサート、博物館などのチケットをオンラインで販売します。 TicketSpice は使いやすく、高度にカスタマイズ可能で、信じられないほど手頃な価格です。