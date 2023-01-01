代替案 - SelfCommunity
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi は、ナレッジ ビジネスを作成および拡張するためのオールインワン ビジネス プラットフォームです。今すぐ 14 日間のトライアルで Kajabi を無料でお試しください。
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
Mighty Network 内のすべてのメンバーシップを作成したり、プレミアム コースやグループに料金を請求したりできます。セットアップは簡単で、販売も簡単です。
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
独自のドメインで会話、イベント、コンテンツなどをホストします。 Heartbeat は、完全にパーソナライズされたオンライン コミュニティを作成するための構成要素を提供します。
Podia
podia.com
Podia はオールインワンのデジタル ストアフロントです。オンライン コース、ダウンロード、ウェビナー、メンバーシップを販売する最も簡単な方法で、技術的なスキルは必要ありません。無料でお試しください!
Bettermode
bettermode.com
製品に統合された強力なコミュニティ プラットフォーム。ユーザー エンゲージメントを高め、維持率を高め、顧客の生涯価値を高めます。 元部族。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
視聴者が気に入るウェビナーを主催しましょう。ダウンロードや手間をかけずに、簡単でカスタマイズ可能なウェビナー ソフトウェアを使用する準備ができている場合は、お帰りください。
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
コミュニティビルダーにとっての新時代。私たちの運動に参加してください。完全にブランド化された独自のプライベート コミュニティ プラットフォームに、メンバー、メンバー、コンテンツをまとめます。コースの販売、サブスクリプションの課金、ライブ ストリーミングなど。ソーシャルメディアの制限は一切ありません。
Khoros
khoros.com
当社のソフトウェアは、デジタル ケア、ソーシャル マーケティング、ブランド コミュニティを構築および拡張することで、最高の顧客エクスペリエンスを提供するのに役立ちます。クリックして始めましょう!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt は、顧客中心の企業がより多くの人々に対面でサービスを提供できるように設計されたビデオファーストのコミュニティ プラットフォームです。この種のものとしては初の StoryPrompt は、非同期ビデオを使用して、コミュニティ構築者が人間レベルで顧客と真につながり、関係を深め、お客様の声、レビュー、その他の強力なユーザー生成コンテンツを収集できるようにします。
Rungway
rungway.com
人々が同僚から仕事や生活に関するアドバイスを得られる安全なスペースを作りましょう。 Rungway は単なる指導プラットフォームではなく、会社の価値観を実現し、最も重要なトピックについて全員に発言権を与え、従業員のエンゲージメントと幸福を向上させます。
Threado AI
threado.com
AI を活用した副操縦士が、Slack、Discord、Web 全体で顧客やコミュニティ メンバーに最高のサポートを提供できるように支援します。無料で始めましょう！
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room は、より良い製品を構築し、関係を深め、より迅速に成長するのに役立ちます。
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Nas.io
nas.io
Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (旧名 Socio) は、没入型、直感的、包括的な仮想イベント、ハイブリッド イベント、および対面イベントを強化するエンドツーエンドのイベント管理プラットフォームです。イベント アプリ、柔軟な登録、チェックインとバッジの印刷、見込み顧客の検索、ライブ ストリーミング テクノロジーで水準を引き上げます。 Webex Events は柔軟性と使いやすさを兼ね備えているため、主催者はイベントや組織の種類に関係なく、目的をサポートする魅力的なイベントを開催できます。 socio.events で詳細をご覧ください
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up は、イベント、メンバーシップ、その他のデジタル ツールを 1 か所から構築し、コミュニティを成長させるのに役立つオールインワン CRM プラットフォームです。 Glue Up のオールインワン プラットフォームには、最高の CRM、イベント管理、メンバーシップ管理、電子メール マーケティング、プロジェクト管理、トレーニング管理、アンケート、財務、その他の生産性ツールが統合されています。 Glue Up のクラウド ソリューションには、組織用とコミュニティ用の 2 つのモバイル アプリが付属しています。このソリューションは、直接会うことが必ずしもできない場合でも、コミュニティによ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit は、厳選された紹介を大規模に推進する、AI を活用したマッチメイキング SaaS プラットフォームです。組織は、定期的なパーソナライズされた 1 対 1 接続またはピア グループ接続にオプトインするよう選択した視聴者をシームレスに招待でき、Orbiit がすべてのコミュニケーション、マッチング、スケジュール設定、フィードバック収集、分析を処理します。 Orbiit を使用している大手企業やコミュニティ (Atlassian、First Round Capital、Medical Alley Association など) は、87 の NPS、参加者の具体的な成果、およびこれらの...
Verint
verint.com
Verint は、顧客エンゲージメントの世界的リーダーです。オートメーション、AI、クラウドのカスタマー エクスペリエンス専門家。
Magentrix
magentrix.com
PRM プラットフォームにおける最高のパートナー エンゲージメントとパートナー イネーブルメント。 PX ファーストのパートナー ポータル ソフトウェアを使用してパートナーと協力し、チャネルの売上を増加させます。
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directory は、メンバーシップ Web サイトの立ち上げ、メンバーの管理、サブスクリプションの販売、コンテンツの公開などを行うための完全なターンキー プラットフォームです。
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
単一システムでよりスマートなコミュニティ管理を実現 接続された Web サイト、ポータル、CRM、通信ソリューション
Beam.gg
beam.gg
簡単に参加できるように構築されたゲーム化されたコミュニティ プラットフォーム。 ゲーミフィケーションの力を通じて、熱心で忠実なオンライン コミュニティを構築して収益化します。