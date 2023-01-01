代替案 - Scratcher
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral の懸賞と特典は、オンラインでビジネスを成長させる最速の方法です。トラフィックを生成し、リストを増やし、購読者を顧客に変えます。
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam は成長マーケティング プラットフォームです。ビジネスを成長させる素晴らしいキャンペーンを実行できるようにします。
Interacty
interacty.me
マーケター (フリーランサーおよび代理店)、制作スタジオ、パブリッシャー Interacty を使用すると、マーケターはインタラクティブなエクスペリエンスやゲームを通じて視聴者を引きつけ、売上を増やすことができます。ゲーミフィケーション マーケティング コンテンツは、エンゲージメントと注目の時間を増加させ、より多くの見込み客を生み出します。インタラクティブでは、20 を超える異なるゲーム アクティビティを作成できます。 1 つのサブスクリプションでいつでも、クイズ、記憶、マッチング ゲーム、アイテム探しゲーム、間違い探し、パズル、前後、星占い、フォーチュン クッキー、スライド ショーなどを作成...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
オンラインのクイズやインタラクティブなプレゼンテーションを作成して、視聴者の興味を引きつけます。インターネット接続のあるあらゆるデバイスで動作します。最大 100,000 人の参加者
Goosechase
goosechase.com
Goosechase では経験がすべてです。もともと宝探しからインスピレーションを得た Goosechase は、リーダー、組織、学校がコミュニティに参加し、活性化し、教育できるようにするインタラクティブ エクスペリエンス プラットフォーム (IXP) です。オンラインで作成されながら現実世界でプレイされる Goosechase は、組織をサポートするように設計された魅力的でインタラクティブなチャレンジでコミュニティに活気を与えます。直感的なプラットフォームにより、あらゆるコミュニティに繰り返し可能で楽しくポジティブな影響を与えることが簡単になります。 2011 年にカナダで孵化して以来、Go...
Loquiz
loquiz.com
Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...
Brame
brame.io
Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...
InteractionUP
web.interactionup.com
Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.
Gamify Route
gamifyroute.com
Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...
SuperLikers
superlikers.com
Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...
NextBee
web.nextbee.com
NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.
Drimify
drimify.com
Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...
QuizHub
quiz.konfhub.com
Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...
Datagame
datagame.io
Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...
Captain Up
captainup.com
Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...
myCred
mycred.me
myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize は、あらゆる規模の企業向けのゲーミフィケーションおよびコミュニティ エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。その製品には、機能が満載された使いやすいコンテンツ管理システム、カスタマイズ可能な実績と報酬、社会的行動を動機付ける複数のメカニズム、レポートと分析が含まれます。
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
ソーシャル ネットワークや Web サイトでマーケティング キャンペーンを推進し、リードを獲得します。ソーシャル ネットワークを監視し、ソーシャル リスニング、ブランド モニタリング、およびリアルタイムのコンテンツ キュレーションを実行します。 - アプリ、Web サイト、またはソーシャル ネットワークを通じてシンプルなインタラクティブ コンテンツを使用してデジタル ユーザーを拡大し、適格なリードを獲得します。 - ソーシャル ネットワーク、フォーラム、メディア上で顧客やユーザーがブランドに関して行っている社会的な会話を分析します。
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked は、インタラクティブなプロモーションを作成して見込み顧客の獲得を増やし、営業チームに報酬を与えてインセンティブを与え、顧客ロイヤルティを構築するためのゲーミフィケーション プラットフォームです。リードをマイクロインフルエンサーに変えます。チャネルを問わず、パーソナライズされたキャンペーンやプロモーションで視聴者を魅了し、インセンティブを与えます。高品質のリードを作成し、マーケティングのオプトインを収集し、次の顧客を特定するために必要な洞察を取得します。従業員とチャネルパートナーのパフォーマンスを奨励し、報酬を与えます。当社の幅広いインタラクティブ ソリューションを通じて、販売...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio を使用すると、大手ブランドやメディアが 50 以上のテンプレート化されたインタラクティブ形式 (クイズ、コンテスト、アンケート、テスト、アニメーション ゲームなど) を通じてデジタル チャネル全体で視聴者を引き付けることができます。このプラットフォームは GDPR に厳格に準拠しているため、豊富な自社データを収集して、データを強化するためにクライアントの幅広いテクノロジーにプッシュできます。現在、TF1、Nestl、PepsiCo、PSG、MediaMarkt、LOral、RTL などを含む 400 社以上の企業が Qualifio を使用しています。
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu は、顧客エンゲージメントと維持を促進するリッチなアプリ内エクスペリエンスを作成できるように設計されたゲーミフィケーション プラットフォームです。 50 を超える事前に構築されたテンプレートと、独自のテンプレートを最初から作成できる機能を備えているため、直面している維持やエンゲージメントの問題を簡単に解決できます。 CustomerGlu には、既存の維持とエンゲージメントの問題をすべて解決するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。製品の推奨、目標到達プロセスでのドロップオフの削減、反復トランザクションの改善、機能導入の促進など、どのような目的でも、CustomerGlu...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics は、訪問者のアクティベーション、顧客エンゲージメント、最先端の分析スイートに特化した革新的な顧客エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。このプラットフォームにより、B2C ブランドは顧客ライフ サイクルを自動化、パーソナライズし、完全に管理できるようになり、最も野心的なビジョンを実現し、成長を推進できます。迅速な実装 (45 日以内!) と継続的なイノベーションへの取り組みにより、Solitics パートナーと顧客は、コンバージョン、維持率、LTV のすべてにおいて優れた結果を目の当たりにしています。複数の業界にわたる何百もの世界的ブランドが、Solitics を採用し、リア...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch は、モバイルアプリや Web アプリの内外を問わず、どこにいても顧客を引き付ける、洗練された紹介およびロイヤルティ マーケティング ソフトウェアです。世界で最も革新的で有名なブランドの一部は、支持者に報酬を与え、忠実なコミュニティを構築し、収益の成長を加速するために SaaSquatch を使用しています。 SaaSquatch は、最先端のロイヤルティおよび紹介プログラムにも対応できる柔軟性を備えているため、選択したあらゆる行動に対して支持者に報酬を与えることができ、紹介を通じて支持者が顧客ベースの拡大を支援できるようになります。当社の報酬エンジンを使用すると、独自の獲...
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweet は、懸賞、コンテスト、プレゼントを作成するためのツールを備えたバイラル マーケティング プラットフォームです。