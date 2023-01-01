代替案 - SalesGig
Dripify
dripify.io
Dripify を使用して LinkedIn でのリード生成を強化します。 営業チームが LinkedIn の見込み客を改善し、より多くの取引を成約できるように設計された多機能の LinkedIn 自動化ツールです。すべてが完全な自動操縦で行われます。
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
電子メールやソーシャルでのコールドアウトリーチキャンペーンを自動化する 当社の実証済みの販売自動化ソフトウェアを試して、2,000 人を超えるユーザーと同じように、コールドアウトリーチ活動を毎日強化してください。
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ は、見込み客の探索、電子メールでのアウトリーチ、電話、タスク、ソーシャル セールスを自動化するセールス エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。何千もの営業チームが PersistIQ を使用して、見込み客の電子メールを検索し、パーソナライズされたアウトリーチ電子メールを送信し、フォローアップを自動化し、さらに多くの会議を予約しています。 PersistIQ の営業アウトリーチ プラットフォームには次のものが含まれます。 * マルチチャネル アウトリーチ シーケンス: 電子メール、電話、Linkedin アウトリーチ、およびタスク * 見込み客: 確認済みのメールを検索して...