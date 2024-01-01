代替案 - Recurly
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon は、アーティストやクリエイターが簡単に報酬を得ることができる会員制プラットフォームです。毎月 400 万人以上のパトロンから給料を得ている 200,000 人以上のクリエイターの仲間入りをしましょう。
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe は、米国カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本社を置く米国の金融サービスおよびサービスとしてのソフトウェア (SaaS) 企業です。同社は主に、電子商取引 Web サイトやモバイル アプリケーション向けの支払い処理ソフトウェアとアプリケーション プログラミング インターフェイス (API) を提供しています。
Pabbly
pabbly.com
ビジネスを運営するための強力なソフトウェア ツール。フォーム作成、電子メール マーケティング、請求、自動化などのビジネス クリティカルなアプリケーションに 1 つのパッケージでアクセスできます。
Zoho Billing
zoho.com
成長するビジネス向けに作られたサブスクリプション請求ソフトウェア。 顧客のサブスクリプションの請求ライフサイクルをエンドツーエンドで処理します。定期的な請求を自動化し、サブスクリプションを管理し、税務に準拠した専門的な請求書を送信し、毎回予定どおりに支払いを受け取ります。
2Checkout
2checkout.com
いつでもどこでもオンラインで支払いを受け入れます。 2Checkout.com は、クレジット カード、PayPal、デビット カードの受け入れを支援するオンライン支払い処理サービスです。
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
あらゆる規模の企業の会計および財務管理ソフトウェアに最初で唯一推奨される AICPA プロバイダーを使用して、ROI を向上させ、組織を変革しましょう。
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring は、ソフトウェアやその他のオンライン デジタル製品を販売する企業にフルサービスの電子商取引プラットフォームを提供するサービスとしてのソフトウェア (SaaS) 企業です。
SendOwl
sendowl.com
SendOwl を使用すると、ブログ、ソーシャル メディア、またはリンクを貼り付けられる場所ならどこからでもデジタル製品を視聴者に直接販売できます。
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
収益成長とアフィリエイト プラットフォーム PayKickstart は、グローバルな機能を備えた市場で最も完全なチェックアウト、定期請求、アフィリエイト管理および保持ソリューションです。これは、会計、製品/開発、マーケティング チームの延長のようなものです。
Younium
younium.com
Younium は、スケーラブルなサブスクリプション ビジネスを運営するためのオールインワン プラットフォームです。これには、B2B 企業向けのサブスクリプション管理、サブスクリプション請求、支払い、財務、サブスクリプション ダッシュボードが含まれます。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo は、顧客レビュー、ビジュアル マーケティング、ロイヤリティ、紹介、SMS マーケティングのための最先端のソリューションを備えた e コマース マーケティング プラットフォームです。 Yotpo を使用してブランドがどのように成長を促進できるかについて詳しくは、こちらをご覧ください。
Paddle
paddle.com
B2B および B2C SaaS による世界的なコンバージョンの増加、チャーンの削減、コンプライアンスの維持、迅速なスケールアップを支援します。
Subbly
subbly.co
Subbly は、あらゆるサブスクリプション ビジネス モデルの立ち上げ、実行、成長を可能にするオールインワンのコマース プラットフォームです。 2 週間の無料トライアルを今すぐ始めてください。
Kibo
kibocommerce.com
Kibo は、B2C および B2B の e コマース、注文管理、パーソナライゼーション、POS に信頼できるユニファイド コマース ソリューションを提供します。
EQUP
equp.com
便利、手頃な価格、効果的 真のパフォーマンスを発揮するプレミアム CRM ソフトウェア! マーケティング、販売、請求業務を自動化し、スマート CRM を超える EQUP でビジネスを強化します。 オールインワンソフトウェアで。
Rainex
rainex.io
Rainex は、サブスクリプションの作成、請求書発行、およびすべての日常的な請求プロセスの自動化のためのシンプルで柔軟な機能を備えたプラットフォームです。
Abowire
abowire.com
サブスクリプションの管理に会計ソフトウェアを使用しないでください。 Abowireを使って正しい方法でやりましょう！ Abowire は、ヨーロッパでサブスクリプションを販売するドイツの Abo プラットフォームです。経常収益を増加させ、技術運用コストを 4 分の 1 に削減します。 加入者のオンボーディング、支払いと請求、複数の請求と価格設定などを管理します。 B2B および B2C の顧客からサブスクリプションを販売することで、マルチテナント ソリューションを使用して組織を強化します。当社の専門家がお客様のビジネスの成長をお手伝いすることをお待ちしています。
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora はサブスクリプション管理のリーダーです。 Zuora の高度な請求ツール スイートを使用して、成功するサブスクリプション ビジネスを構築し、成長させましょう。
Stykite
stykite.com
Stykite is a full-stack subscription management platform that let's you launch & scale your saas product to new geographies. The payment gateways are pre-integrated and stykite also owns sales tax, risk and any other compliance.
SimpleCirc
simplecirc.com
SimpleCirc is affordable, cloud-based, subscriber management software for small and medium sized magazine & newspaper publishers. Quickly and easily add, renew and update your subscribers. Take orders online. Sell back issues and promotional items. Give your subscribers access to your digital conten...
Rebill
rebill.com
Rebill es una solución para cobros recurrentes y automatización financiera en América Latina. Los comerciantes pueden empezar a vender suscripciones y membresías en minutos mediante una página de pago “plug-and-play” pre-fabricada y gestionar sus procesos financieros desde un único lugar.
PayRequest
payrequest.io
PayRequest is a No-Code Billing & Subscriptions Platform for SaaS Businesses and SMBs. PayRequest integrates with payment gateways like Stripe, Mollie, PayPal and more, to offer payment solutions like payment links, payment pages, subscriptions, donation pages and more. Send your payment requests vi...
Pelcro
get.pelcro.com
Pelcro is an all-in-one Subscription & Membership Management Platform. A comprehensive and self-serve platform with no code required but has all of the development tools to provide ultimate flexibility. Top Pelcro Features: - Easily create subscriptions and e-commerce products in one place - Easily ...
Nummuspay
nummuspay.com
Nummuspay’s subscription management and credit card processing platform manages all parts of the revenue lifecycle for subscription and recurring revenue businesses.
Crystallize
crystallize.com
Superfast headless commerce for product-obsessed brands and agencies. Craft unique and memorable product experiences and sell your products on any channel, at any scale, in any way you dream it.
circuly
circuly.io
circuly is a circular-economy B2B SaaS for websites that makes renting out physical products as easy and profitable as selling them. circuly offers everything companies need to successfully launch and scale their subscription / product-as-a-service model.
Buzops
buzops.com
Buzops is more than a gym management system. We are a unified team with the mission to empower gym owners and to be a dedicated partner in amplifying the efficiency and growth of your fitness business. In 2009, Michael founded a personal training company, quickly scaling it to $3 million in revenue ...
Aria Systems
ariasystems.com
In today’s on-demand world, the needs of the market can turn on a dime. Aria Systems gives enterprise companies speed and agility to change with it. Aria’s cloud-based monetization platform removes billing bottlenecks to allow companies to quickly launch and evolve their offerings. Only Aria provide...
Upodi
upodi.com
Upodi は、SaaS およびサブスクリプション ビジネスの価格設定、請求、請求業務を自動化する、主要なサブスクリプション請求および管理プラットフォームです。 Upodi は、世界クラスの定期請求エンジンを備えたコア システム インフラストラクチャを提供し、ヨーロッパおよびその他の地域内での無制限の拡張性をサポートします。
Rebillia Platform
rebillia.com
完全にカスタマイズ可能、柔軟、スケーラブルなエンタープライズレベルの定期注文およびサブスクリプション請求エンジンは、あらゆるビジネスに適しています。 Rebillia は、独自のサブスクリプション モデルを生成するために必要なツールと、顧客向けのシームレスなサインアップ プロセスを提供します。 - 完全に組み込まれたチェックアウト - 当社の請求ビルダーを通じて完全にカスタマイズ可能なサブスクリプション モデル - 強力な通知システム - グローバルな支払い構成 - すべて管理される複数の販売チャネル単一のプラットフォーム。