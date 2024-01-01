Quant Retail
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：quantretail.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるQuant Retailのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.
ウェブサイト： quantretail.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはQuant Retailによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。