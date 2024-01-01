Quant Retail

Quant Retail

ウェブサイト：quantretail.com

Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.
カテゴリー:
Business
Retail Space Planning Software
Retail Task Management Software

