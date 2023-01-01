代替案 - QApop
Web リンクを使用してあらゆるものを構築します。 elink には、ブックマークの保存と Web ページ、電子メール ニュースレター、RSS Web サイト ウィジェット、ソーシャル バイオ リンク、ソーシャル ウォール、自動コンテンツなどの構築に必要なものがすべて揃っています。数分でコンテンツを作成できます。
Short.io
short.io
Short.io は、ブランド ドメインに短いリンクを作成するホワイト ラベル URL 短縮ツールです。ブランドの URL を短縮、カスタマイズし、視聴者と共有します。
Revue
getrevue.co
忠実な視聴者を構築します。 Revue を使用すると、ライターや出版社は編集ニュースレターを簡単に送信し、報酬を得ることができます。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
共有するリンクにリターゲティング ピクセル、カスタム CTA、カスタム ドメインを追加し、リンクのサムネイルの外観をカスタマイズして、クリックしたユーザーをリターゲティングします。
Radio.co
radio.co
ラジオ局を作りたいですか? 1 つの使いやすいプラットフォームからスケジュールを自動化し、ライブ配信し、リスナーを追跡します。 Radio.coへようこそ。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops は、ランキング コンテスト、懸賞、プレローンチ、紹介プログラムを開始するためのバイラルおよび紹介マーケティング プラットフォームです。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
ShareASale と提携して、信頼できるアフィリエイト マーケティング ネットワークの一員になりましょう。当社のネットワークは、パートナーにマーケティング ソリューションを提供します。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence は、ブランドとインフルエンサーがつながり、協力し、目標を達成できるようにするインフルエンサー マーケティング サービスです。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer は、オンラインで実際に何が起こっているかを発見するための、より安価、最速、そして簡単な方法です。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter は、ビジネス向けの高度なレポートや機能を求めていない人に、クリーンで簡単なライティング エクスペリエンスを提供します。
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
専門家が厳選した 100,000 を超えるビジネス名から選択できる、オリジナルのブランド名マーケットプレイスです。一致する .com とロゴを入手し、当社のチームからブランディングに関する無料のアドバイスを入手してください。
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com は、世界をリードするマーケティング自動化プラットフォームと統合し、業界をリードするデータ統合システムを通じて視聴者の成長を最大化し、放棄されたカートの収益を取り戻し、失効した視聴者を再エンゲージします。顧客維持率を高め、放棄収益を 10 倍に増やすように構築されたプラットフォームを使用して、e コマース ストアの未利用収益を最大化します。
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify は、すべてのマーケティング活動 (マルチチャネル) を追跡および帰属させるための、電子商取引企業に特化したソフトウェアです。革新的な追跡テクノロジーを使用すると、モデリングや Google Analytics を使用せずにユーザーを追跡でき、GDPR に 100% 準拠します。 Tracify は、各チャネル (メタ、TikTok、Google、ネイティブ、メール、インフルエンサー) のパフォーマンスに関するさまざまな洞察を提供するさまざまな詳細なダッシュボードを提供するだけでなく、これらすべてのチャネルを総合的にまとめてカスタマー ジャーニーを透過的に提示します。
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
GPT-3 テクノロジーを使用して保持トラフィックと収益を向上