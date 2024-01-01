Pricefy
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：pricefy.io
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるPricefyのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Start monitoring your competitor's prices with Pricefy, is so easy! Add your competitor URL and Pricefy will do the rest, extracting all available product data like image, price, stock/availability and currency. If you wont loose time adding all your competitors URLs just use the auto-matching feature which finds and matches all your competitors products urls across the web.
ウェブサイト： pricefy.io
免責事項：WebCatalogはPricefyによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。