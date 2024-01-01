Perth Herald

ウェブサイト：perthherald.com

パース ヘラルドは、スワン川のほとりに位置するこの都市に関する最新ニュースをすべて記録しています。このオンライン新聞は鉱業と金属のニュースを特集しており、鉱業が資源が豊富なパースと州北部に与える多大な影響を反映しています。 Perth Herald はオーストラリアのニュース、国際ニュース、ビジネスを提供します。

