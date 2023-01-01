OptCulture
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：optculture.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるOptCultureのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and behavioural insight coupled with the ability to execute loyalty programs, multi-channel marketing campaigns and promotions, aiming return visits and repeat sales.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： optculture.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはOptCultureによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。