OpSense

OpSense

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：opsense.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるOpSenseのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, improve productivity across operations, facilities, equipment, and the workforce. The system also provides task management checklists, customizable alerts, and reports. OpSense is designed to deliver quick ROI by providing actionable insights that support immediate resolution of issues.
カテゴリー:
Business
小売IoTソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： opsense.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはOpSenseによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Roambee

Roambee

roambee.com

KABOB

KABOB

kabob.io

Zippin

Zippin

getzippin.com

こちらもおすすめ

MSN Weather

MSN Weather

msn.com

Webeyez

Webeyez

webeyez.com

Samsara

Samsara

samsara.com

Forsight

Forsight

forsight.ai

Insightful

Insightful

insightful.io

Checkvist

Checkvist

checkvist.com

Hologram

Hologram

hologram.io

WeatherBug

WeatherBug

weatherbug.com

ContentKing

ContentKing

contentkingapp.com

iAM Compliant

iAM Compliant

iamcompliant.com

DEAR

DEAR

dearsystems.com

Roambee

Roambee

roambee.com

見てみる

製品

ダウンロード

サポート

会社

法的事項

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

当社はウェブサイトの提供と改善のためにCookieを使用します。 当社のサイトを使用すると、Cookieに同意したことになります。

プライバシーに関する方針