OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, improve productivity across operations, facilities, equipment, and the workforce. The system also provides task management checklists, customizable alerts, and reports. OpSense is designed to deliver quick ROI by providing actionable insights that support immediate resolution of issues.

