Once Upon a Bot は、ユーザーが子供の物語をゼロから作成できるようにする AI を活用したツールです。このプラットフォームは、GPT-3 と Stable Diffusion という 2 つの最先端の人工知能モデルを組み合わせて、ユニークかつユーザーの好みに合わせたストーリーを生成します。 ユーザーは自分の写真をアップロードしてストーリーに掲載したり、作品の読書レベルや言語を選択したりできます。 『ワンス・アポン・ア・ボット』は幅広い年齢層に適しており、想像力豊かな物語を楽しく作りながら、子供たちが読解力を向上させるのに最適な方法です。 このプラットフォームでは、ユーザーがストーリーを編集、エクスポート、共有することができ、ユーザーがストーリーを読み上げながら聞くことができるナレーター機能も提供します。

