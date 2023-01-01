代替案 - Omkar Cloud
Dripify
dripify.io
Dripify を使用して LinkedIn でのリード生成を強化します。 営業チームが LinkedIn の見込み客を改善し、より多くの取引を成約できるように設計された多機能の LinkedIn 自動化ツールです。すべてが完全な自動操縦で行われます。
SalesMind AI
sales-mind.ai
LinkedIn の見込み顧客向けに設計された最先端の AI ツールを使用して、アウトリーチを効率化し、より多くの取引を成立させます。
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
電子メールやソーシャルでのコールドアウトリーチキャンペーンを自動化する 当社の実証済みの販売自動化ソフトウェアを試して、2,000 人を超えるユーザーと同じように、コールドアウトリーチ活動を毎日強化してください。
Scrap.io
scrap.io
Google マップからの無制限の見込み客。 必要な数のリードを検索してダウンロードします。 7 日間無料でお試しいただけ、いつでもキャンセルできます。
TweetDM
tweetdm.com
Twitter の力を利用して見込み顧客をより迅速に変換します 見込み客を見つけて DM アウトリーチを自動化し、売上を生み出しましょう!
HelloLeads
helloleads.io
HelloLeads Mobile CRM を使用すると、中小企業は見込み顧客と顧客を 1 か所で追跡できます。このシンプルなモバイル CRM アプリを使用すると、営業担当者間でリードを分散し、フォローアップをスケジュールし、タイムリーなリマインダーを受け取り、販売コンバージョンを綿密に追跡することができます。
LinkedoJet
linkedojet.com
LinkedoJet is a leading SaaS based lead generation and automation tool. Our expert marketing consultants specialise in helping businesses generate high-quality leads using the power of LinkedIn. With our innovative automation platform, we streamline your lead generation process, making it more effic...
LeadsMotion
leadsmotion.com
LeadsMotion connects businesses directly with verified leads sellers and lead generation experts, allowing them to purchase pre-qualified leads without the hassle of running ads or setting up campaigns.
DandyDialer
dandydialer.com
DandyDialer is a cloud-based hosted power-dialer with modern, mobile-friendly user interface. With DandyDialer, you don't need to install any software anywhere. All you need is an account with a SIP / VoIP trunk provider and we take care of the rest.
Prospects For Agents
prospectsforagents.com
Quality call center verified leads for agents in all the major insurance verticals provided directly to you with no middleman.
GrafoAI
grafo-ai.com
Grafo AI is a web platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to generate personalized messages for professionals engaging in cold outreach. By simply entering a website or email address, users can receive a personalized icebreaker within 15 seconds. The platform also allows users to bulk import l...
Beanbag AI
beanbag.ai
Welcome to Beanbag AI- A new age AI Lead generation software built for Sales/Marketers and Recruiters to effortlessly scale campaigns & convert prospects faster, with a strategic edge. Get accurate user contact info right inside the product and enrich your campaigns with high-quality Intent data!
Ohmylead
ohmylead.com
Never miss a hot new lead ever again… Ohmylead is the fastest and the simplest way to convert more of your leads into clients - Right from Your Phone.
GA Connector
gaconnector.com
GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability ...
Cloudaro
cloudaro.io
Cloudaro was built to find quality web design leads with one simple search. We stand out because we provide quality results tailored for the needs of web designers targeting the USA.
Leverly
leverly.com
You love new inbound form leads but hate to lose revenue opportunities due to sluggish rep response. Our lead response software makes it fast and easy to speak to more leads and close more sales. Sleep better at night knowing your leads are getting the attention they deserve. Our automated calling s...
LeadSwift
leadswift.com
LeadSwift is a cloud-based lead generation and outreach platform. With the click of a button, it can find all local businesses (such as “Restaurants in Toronto”) and tell you everything you need to sell products/services to them - including whether they have website issues, are running ads, SEO prob...
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Manyreach
manyreach.com
Manyreach is cold outreach that lets you connect unlimited email accounts to send cold emails to unlimited contacts. It's used by agencies, sales teams, and individual business owners.
Agolix
agolix.com
Agolix® by Assessment Generator offers software for creating customized online quizzes, assessments, and surveys. Choose from automated or custom scoring and provide respondent feedback via on-screen, email, and PDF. The software supports eight question formats: binary, drop-down, narrative, numeric...
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker は、インターネット上のテクノロジー追跡サービスの大手プロバイダーです。 Techtracker を使用すると、クライアントは企業が使用しているテクノロジーや製品を発見し、インストール時にライブ アラートを受け取ることができます。さらに、Techtracker はウェブサイトにキーワード スキャン機能を追加し、ニッチなアカウントのロックを解除してこれまでよりも迅速にアカウントを明らかにしました。
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig は、B2B クライアントをサポートするために構築された、一部からフルタイムまでのアウトソーシング型の販売開発組織です。当社は、実績のある高速アウトバウンド コールド コール戦略を展開して、クライアントがリーチを拡大し、オープンな会話を行い、販売成果を加速するための堅牢な販売目標到達プロセスを作成できるように支援します。 SalesGig は、中小企業が大きな事業を展開し、競争し、より多くの勝利を得るのを支援するために設立されました。これを達成するために、当社はワールドクラスのセールステクノロジーを活用し、米国を拠点とする優秀なセールス開発担当者を雇用し、最高の企業データ、技術...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data は、コード不要のデータ抽出および自動化プラットフォームです。 Captain Data を使用すると、Web データを抽出し、複数のソースまたはデータ プロバイダーでデータを強化し、スプレッドシートや CRM などの使用するツール内に統合できます。ユースケースには、リードと企業の検索、リードの強化、ABM の自動化などが含まれます。ワークフローを作成して複数の自動化を連鎖させ、Captain Data をお気に入りの SaaS ツールに接続できます。
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
CRM、電子メール、または SMS への Facebook リード広告通知。新しいリードに関する通知を電子メール、SMS 経由でリアルタイムに送信したり、CRM やスプレッドシートと統合したりできます。 Facebook から CSV を何度もダウンロードするのはやめましょう。
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads は、LinkedIn 上にすでに配置されている既存のアルゴリズムやアプリケーションと対話するクラウドベースのプラットフォームです。選択したターゲット (意思決定者) を検索して接続するプロセス全体を自動化することで、LinkedIn ネットワークと販売パイプラインを拡大するのに役立ちます。接続すると、Trueleads は一連のカスタム メッセージや InMail の送信を自動的に開始し、許可による通話や会議を確保します。 Trueleads 独自のクラウドベースの自動化および AI プラットフォームを使用して、毎月最大 5,000 人以上の新たな対象意思決定者に連絡を取る...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ は、見込み客の探索、電子メールでのアウトリーチ、電話、タスク、ソーシャル セールスを自動化するセールス エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。何千もの営業チームが PersistIQ を使用して、見込み客の電子メールを検索し、パーソナライズされたアウトリーチ電子メールを送信し、フォローアップを自動化し、さらに多くの会議を予約しています。 PersistIQ の営業アウトリーチ プラットフォームには次のものが含まれます。 * マルチチャネル アウトリーチ シーケンス: 電子メール、電話、Linkedin アウトリーチ、およびタスク * 見込み客: 確認済みのメールを検索して...
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr は、営業担当者、マーケティング担当者、開発者向けの Ultimata B2B 連絡先データ プラットフォームです。リアルタイムの電子メール検証、仕事用電子メール、個人用電子メール、さらには携帯電話番号が組み込まれているため、高品質の連絡先データにアクセスできます。当社の顧客第一のアプローチ、標準のホワイトラベルオプション、無制限のユーザーを含むオールインクルーシブプラン、高品質の連絡先データへの取り組みが当社を際立たせています。 www.nymblr.com で無料でお試しください